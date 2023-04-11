Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Armed trespasser pepper-sprayed by homeowner, police say

Apr 10, 2023, 8:09 PM

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.

(File)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman who found a man going through her trash had to run for her life and deploy pepper spray when the man came at her with a knife, according to police.

On Sunday about 4:30 p.m. near 9100 South and 3700 West, a man told police he saw on his surveillance camera someone going through his trash cans on the side of his house, according to a police booking affidavit. The homeowner walked outside and confronted the man and told him to leave, but a yelling match ensued, causing the homeowner’s wife to go outside and see what the commotion was about, the affidavit states.

When the wife confronted the suspect, he “approached her aggressively while yelling at her. The victim was so frightened that she deployed her pepper spray at the (man). (He) responded by withdrawing a knife and advancing on the victim, repeatedly telling the victim that he was going to kill her,” according to the affidavit.

Another person who saw what was going on “was so frightened for the life of (the woman) that they drove their vehicle between the two to stop the attack,” the affidavit states.

When West Jordan police arrived in the area and spotted 45-year-old Angelo Carlos Allred, he was still holding a knife, they said. However, Allred surrendered soon after being confronted by officers, without further incident. He was “found to be in possession of multiple edged weapons” and appeared to still be dealing with the effects of being “pepper-sprayed,” according to the affidavit.

Allred was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, threatening to use a weapon during a fight, criminal mischief, trespassing, intoxication, disorderly conduct after being asked to stop and drug possession.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

In this photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, from left, Louisville Mayor Craig...

Claire Galofaro and Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils.

23 hours ago

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after breaking into 3 offices in Salt Lake City, stealing items

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into three offices and attempted to break into two others in Salt Lake City.

23 hours ago

FILE - Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Jan. 6, 2...

Ben Finley and Denise Lavoie, Associated Press

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted by grand jury

A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher.

23 hours ago

Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023 in Louisvi...

Dylan Lovan and Claire Galofaro, Associated Press

Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5

A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky's governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Justin Jones carries his name tag after he is expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives ...

Aya Elamroussi

Nashville sends Justin Jones back to the Tennessee House after GOP lawmakers ousting

The Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday voted to reappoint Justin Jones to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

23 hours ago

(South Salt Lake Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

Two rob South Salt Lake bank while armed

Police are asking for the public's help in locating two people who robbed a bank in South Salt Lake while armed.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Armed trespasser pepper-sprayed by homeowner, police say