NBA Play-In Tournament: Who’s In And How To Watch?

Apr 11, 2023, 9:41 AM

BY


KSL Sports

Anthony Davis - LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers- NBA Play-In Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY – Before the NBA playoffs can begin, several teams will have to survive the play-in tournament.

Beginning Tuesday, April 11, and lasting until Friday, April 14, eight teams — the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conferences — will vie for spots in the playoffs.

How does the play-in tournament work?

The first games of the tournament will see the 7th and 8th-seeded teams in each respective conference face off. The winner automatically goes into the playoffs. The Eastern Conference winner will face off against the second-seeded Boston Celtics while the Western Conference winner will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The loser of that matchup still has a chance to make the playoffs, facing off against the winner of the 9th and 10 seed battle. The winner of this matchup will be the 8th seed in the playoffs, facing off against the one-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the East or the Denver Nuggets in the West.

Which teams are playing in the tournament?

In the Eastern Conference:

  • Miami Heat (7 seed)
  • Atlanta Hawks (8 seed)
  • Toronto Raptors (9 seed)
  • Chicago Bulls (10 seed)

In the Western Conference

  • Los Angeles Lakers (7 seed)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves (8 seed)
  • New Orleans Pelicans (9 seed)
  • Oklahoma City Thunder (10 seed)

What is the tournament schedule and how can you watch it?

Tuesday, April 11
Game 1 — Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat kicks off the tournament at 4:30 p.m. PST on TNT
Game 2 — Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers | 7 p.m. PST on  TNT

Wednesday, April 12
Game 3 — Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors | 4 p.m. PST on ESPN
Game 4 — Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans | 6:30 p.m. PST on ESPN

Friday, April 14
Game 5 — Winner of Game 3 @ Loser of Game 1 on TNT
Game 6 — Winner of Game 4 @ Loser of Game 2 on ESPN

Times for games five and six will be announced after the conclusion of game four.

Want more coverage like how to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

