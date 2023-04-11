Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Post Malone’s personally designed Raising Cane’s will open in Midvale

Apr 11, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

The Post Malone designed Raising Cane's restaurant set to open in Midvale, Utah. (Raising Cane)

MIDVALE, Utah — The fast food chain will open its uniquely designed restaurant by a GRAMMY-nominated and Utah-based artist, Post Malone on Thursday.

At 11 a.m., Raising Cane restaurant, personally designed by Post Malone, will be opened in Midvale, Utah, at 890 Fort Union Blvd.

“The Restaurant has been renovated from the inside out to reflect Posts’ bold style and enthusiastic personality to take this to a next level celebrity restaurant partnership, never been seen before,” reads the fast food chain’s announcement.

The Post Malone designed Raising Cane's restaurant set to open in Midvale, Utah. (Raising Cane) The Post Malone designed Raising Cane's restaurant set to open in Midvale, Utah. (Raising Cane)

The outside of the restaurant will be wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone tattoo designs. The interior will also be pink, with “window wraps to create a glow at night” experience.

The chain said that customers would be able to order the “Posty Way,” which includes a Post Malone-themed napkin, to-go bag, platter liner, and black clamshell. It will also come with an exclusive decal sticker and a collectors cup.

Other exclusive features of the restaurant include; medieval themed restrooms, a Post Malone-themed vending machine, and personal items from the artist in the restaurant.

