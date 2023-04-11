Millcreek man arrested in 2021 killing involving a former Public Enemy No. 1

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police on Monday arrested an associate of a former Public Enemy No. 1 who is charged with murdering his girlfriend.

Royce Bernard Davis, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of obstructing justice.

On May 1, 2021, Terence Trent Vos, 33, of Salt Lake City, shot his girlfriend, 32-year-old Shandon Nicole Scott, 12 times before crashing his car on I-80 and leaving Scott’s body in the vehicle as he ran, according to charging documents. He was arrested a short time later.

Vos was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, and three counts of discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies. He is also a former Public Enemy No. 1 of the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit. He has been arrested in the past in connection with several shootings in Salt Lake City, and was twice convicted of discharging a gun from the freeway in 2006. He was on parole at the time of Scott’s death.

When he was arrested, police say Vos claimed Scott had been shot by other gang members near 700 E. Nibley View Court (2820 South). Officers reported locating shell casings and blood in the area.

Terence Vos, 25, a documented gang member, is charged with aggravated murder in a 2021 shooting death. (Salt Lake police)

Davis, who lives at the address where the killing occurred, told police he “never saw Terence at the house the whole day before. Royce stated he wasn’t involved in anything to do with Terence and Shandon and didn’t know anything about Shandon being killed. Royce denied ever walking out to the car or speaking to Terence the night Shandon was killed,” a police booking affidavit states. “Royce was told numerous times that if he lied to detectives that he was potentially looking at charges for obstruction.”

On March 15, after serving a search warrant on Vos’ phone and extracting information from it, police say they found a recording that shows Davis did talk to Vos that night and knew that Scott had been shot, according to the affidavit.

On Monday, police questioned Davis again. This time, he admitted he heard gunshots.

“Royce said he went to the car and saw Shandon in the driver’s seat struggling to breathe and Terence had told Royce to drive her to the hospital, but Royce stated he was scared and went back into the apartment and locked the door. Royce said he saw Terence moving Shandon to the passenger side of the car and assumed he was taking her to the hospital. Royce said he did not see anything else. Royce admitted that after the homicide occurred he was scared and felt like he was being followed and went into hiding,” according to the affidavit.

When police were finished questioning Davis, he was placed under arrest.