LOCAL NEWS
Crews respond to apartment fire in the Avenues
Apr 11, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm
(Courtesy: Darin Brooks)
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to an apartment building in Salt Lake City after flames engulfed a unit on the top floor on Tuesday.
Crews responded to the blaze near 67 N. A Street in the Avenues neighborhood, where a video posted to social media shows several fire trucks battling the fire as smoke billows out of the building.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
