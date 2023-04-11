Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews respond to apartment fire in the Avenues

Apr 11, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

SLC Fire responding to the Avenues apartment fire. (Courtesy: Darin Brooks)...

SLC Fire responding to the Avenues apartment fire. (Courtesy: Darin Brooks)

(Courtesy: Darin Brooks)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters responded to an apartment building in Salt Lake City after flames engulfed a unit on the top floor on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the blaze near 67 N. A Street in the Avenues neighborhood, where a video posted to social media shows several fire trucks battling the fire as smoke billows out of the building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the top floor of an apartment building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Aubrey Shafer/KSL.com) Fire crews responded to a fire on the top floor of an apartment building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Aubrey Shafer/KSL.com) Fire crews responded to a fire on the top floor of an apartment building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. (Aubrey Shafer/KSL.com)

This story will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The Post Malone designed Raising Cane's restaurant set to open in Midvale, Utah. (Raising Cane)...

Michael Houck

Post Malone’s personally designed Raising Cane’s will open in Midvale

The fast food chain will open its uniquely designed restaurant by a GRAMMY-nominated and Utah-based artist on Thursday.

17 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

10 arrested for communicating with minors about meeting for sex

Ten people have been arrested following an undercover operation in Utah aimed at finding adults who tried luring minors for sexual activity.

17 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy

Millcreek man arrested in 2021 killing involving a former Public Enemy No. 1

A Millcreek man accused of lying to police about what he knew about a 2021 murder investigation has been arrested and accused of obstructing justice.

17 hours ago

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Eliza Pace

Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day

Lori Vallow Daybell made a request to not be present for the rest of the day of testimony. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

17 hours ago

Alta 800 inches of snow...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah on pace for a top-5 water year. How is the rest of the West faring?

This has been an extraordinarily wet stretch in Utah, and no, it's not just the mountain snow.

17 hours ago

Joseph Fought, 33 from North Carolina. (Iron County Attorney's Office)...

Michael Houck

North Carolina man sentenced for 2020 murder of Utah woman

The man who was found guilty of murdering a St. George woman in 2020 could face life in prison, according to court documents. 

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Crews respond to apartment fire in the Avenues