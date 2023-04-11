Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

Apr 11, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer walks on Main Street outside the Old National Bank in ...

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer walks on Main Street outside the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., on Monday morning, April 10, 2023, after a shooting. Police say a 23-year-old armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace, killing and wounding several, and was killed by police responding to the shooting. (Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP)

(Matt Stone/Courier Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police body camera video released Tuesday shows Louisville officers being fired upon as they arrive at the bank where five people were killed and the harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague.

Two patrol officers who responded to the shooting were wounded, one of them struck in the head by a bullet in the Monday morning shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference Tuesday.

One still image from surveillance video showed the shooter holding a rifle inside the building, surrounded by broken glass. Police said he set up an ambush position to attack officers as they arrived.

Officer Corey Galloway’s body camera shows him perched behind a stairway outside the building after rookie Officer Nickolas Wilt was wounded. He waits and as other officers arrive, more gunshots are heard and Galloway fires then shouts that he thinks the shooter is down.

Humphrey said the video shows Galloway “continues to stay in the fight and try to assess exactly where this shooter is” after a minor gunshot wound while on the radio and “trying to get a good view of the shooter.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was crucial to release the footage because “transparency is important — even more so in a time of crisis.”

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the attack at a local dealership on April 4.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed his co-workers — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack before he was killed by police, authorities said. Another eight people were wounded.

“We do know this was targeted. He knew those individuals, of course, because he worked there,” Gwinn-Villaroel said, but didn’t give an indication of a motive behind the shooting.

Gwinn-Villaroel praised the “heroic actions” of officers who engaged the shooter without hesitation when they arrived.

“They went towards danger in order to save and preserve life,” she said. “They stopped the threat so other lives could be saved. No hesitation, and they did what they were called do to.”

Wilt, who had graduated from training just 10 days earlier, was still in critical but stable condition Tuesday after being shot in the head, according to University of Louisville Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith.

Two of the four wounded still in the hospital had injuries that were not life-threatening, Smith said.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost one of his closest friends in the shooting.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” said Beshear, his voice shaking with emotion. “He’s one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

Also killed in the shooting were Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert, police said.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.

The mayor urged unity as the community processes its grief.

“We’re all feeling shaken by this, and scared and angry and a lot of other things too. It’s important that we come together as a community to process this tragedy in particular but not just this tragedy because the reality is that we have already lost 40 people to gun violence in Louisville this year,” Greenberg said.

An interfaith vigil will be held Wednesday evening and invited people to come to grieve and pray.

“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

10 arrested for communicating with minors about meeting for sex

Ten people have been arrested following an undercover operation in Utah aimed at finding adults who tried luring minors for sexual activity.

17 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy

Millcreek man arrested in 2021 killing involving a former Public Enemy No. 1

A Millcreek man accused of lying to police about what he knew about a 2021 murder investigation has been arrested and accused of obstructing justice.

17 hours ago

Joseph Fought, 33 from North Carolina. (Iron County Attorney's Office)...

Michael Houck

North Carolina man sentenced for 2020 murder of Utah woman

The man who was found guilty of murdering a St. George woman in 2020 could face life in prison, according to court documents. 

17 hours ago

In this photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department, from left, Louisville Mayor Craig...

Claire Galofaro and Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils.

2 days ago

(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....

Pat Reavy

Armed trespasser pepper-sprayed by homeowner, police say

One man was arrested Sunday following a confrontation between two homeowners and a man allegedly armed with a knife found going through their trash.

2 days ago

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

Madison Swenson

Man arrested after breaking into 3 offices in Salt Lake City, stealing items

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he broke into three offices and attempted to break into two others in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter