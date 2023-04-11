CRIME
10 arrested for communicating with minors about meeting for sex
Apr 11, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Ten people have been arrested following an undercover operation in Utah aimed at finding adults who tried luring minors for sexual activity.
According to a Tuesday press release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, three search warrants were served and three investigations are still pending “and will likely result in arrests.”
The operation — called Operation Cyber Spear — lasted for two weeks in early spring 2023 and “targeted offenders communicating with children via text, social media, and other chat platforms to meet for sexual activity.”
Multiple agencies were involved, including:
- 70 officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SIU and SECURE)
- Homeland Security Investigation
- United States Secret Service
- AP&P – Region 3
- Tremonton Police Department
- Perry City Police Department
- Weber County Sheriff’s Office
- Ogden Police Department (host of the operation)
- Roy Police Department
- Clearfield Police Department
- Draper Police Department
- Herriman Police Department
- Sandy Police Department
- South Salt Lake Police Department
- Taylorsville Police Department
- West Jordan Police Department
- Bluffdale Police Department
- Lehi Police Department (host of the operation)
- Salem Police Department
- Orem Police Department
- Utah County Sheriff’s Office
- Park City Police Department
- Intermountain West’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory
- Iron County Sheriff’s Office
- Enoch Police Department
- St. George Police Department (host of the operation)
The names of those arrested in the sting operation have not been released.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation (pageviews: 8778)
- Police release investigation report, body cam footage of Utah family murders (pageviews: 7103)
- One dead, several injured after 13-year-old crashes stolen car in California police chase (pageviews: 6540)
- 2 flown to hospital after Layton house explosion (pageviews: 5599)
- Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho (pageviews: 5035)
- Motorcyclist survives 150-foot fall, credits Apple Watch for helping save his life (pageviews: 4051)