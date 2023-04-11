10 arrested for communicating with minors about meeting for sex

SALT LAKE CITY — Ten people have been arrested following an undercover operation in Utah aimed at finding adults who tried luring minors for sexual activity.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, three search warrants were served and three investigations are still pending “and will likely result in arrests.”

The operation — called Operation Cyber Spear — lasted for two weeks in early spring 2023 and “targeted offenders communicating with children via text, social media, and other chat platforms to meet for sexual activity.”

Multiple agencies were involved, including:

70 officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SIU and SECURE)

Homeland Security Investigation

United States Secret Service

AP&P – Region 3

Tremonton Police Department

Perry City Police Department

Weber County Sheriff’s Office

Ogden Police Department (host of the operation)

Roy Police Department

Clearfield Police Department

Draper Police Department

Herriman Police Department

Sandy Police Department

South Salt Lake Police Department

Taylorsville Police Department

West Jordan Police Department

Bluffdale Police Department

Lehi Police Department (host of the operation)

Salem Police Department

Orem Police Department

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Park City Police Department

Intermountain West’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory

Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Enoch Police Department

St. George Police Department (host of the operation)

The names of those arrested in the sting operation have not been released.