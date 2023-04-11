Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Search warrants, autopsies, and duct tape: an emotional second day of testimony in Lori Vallow trial

Apr 11, 2023, 5:28 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — The second day of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial was full of unsettling details about the discovery of the bodies of her children.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

Lori Vallow Daybell, Court sketch 4/11

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Vallow Daybell even asked to leave the court room for the remainder of the day after returning from a lunch break.

Judge Steven Boyce denied that request.

While Idaho Rule 43 states that a defendant has the right to remain present during a trial, but 43 C explains the defendant voluntarily choosing not to be present.

“Having considered the authority, I do think this court has the authority to override that request of the defendant to voluntarily excuse herself from portions of the trial but not others,” Boyce said. “Within the court’s authority to conduct this trial, her presence should be require to ensure due process.”

Detective Ray Hermosillo testified on the stand all day.

Ray Hermosillo, Court sketch 4/11

Hermosillo became involved in the case in November when Fremont County contacted him about a jeep in his jurisdiction used in an “attempted homicide.”

Law enforcement seized the jeep from the residence and witnessed Vallow Daybell and Chad at the residence. There was no sign of any children.

By Nov. 25, Gilbert Police Department asked them to do a welfare check looking for JJ Vallow.

Hermosillo said he and Dave Hope with Rexburg Police made that welfare check and found Alex Cox and Chad outside by the garage. When asked, Alex said Vallow Daybell wasn’t there.

“I then asked Alex if he knew where JJ was at,” Hermosillo said. “Alex got a blank look in his face kinda. A frightened look, looked over at Chad Daybell…Chad then looked at Alex and they kinda just looked at each other. They didn’t answer my question. It raised some red flags, the way they acted with that question.”

Next Hope and Hermosillo visited Vallow Daybell’s apartment. No one answered the door but as Hermosillo returned to the car, Chad pulled up.

“I asked Chad when was the last time he saw JJ. And Chad told me it was in October in apartment 170 with Lori Vallow….he stated that he hardly knew her, and that he had only met her a couple of times.”

However, Hermosillo said Chad’s answer seemed suspicious since they “knew that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had been married two weeks prior.”

Chad then told police he didn’t know her phone number.

A few moments later, Chad finally gave him Vallow Daybell’s phone number.

First Hermosillo described obtaining search warrants for the different apartments in the following days.

In Vallow Daybell’s apartment they found multiple guns, silencers, a ghillie suit, (something you use to camouflage yourself,) and a plastic tub.

The other notable thing is that no clothing was found at Vallow Daybell’s apartment, just a bunch of hangers.

There are no clothes…normally when people go on trips and plan to come home they don’t take everything from their closet,” Hermosillo said. 

However they found two Tyvek suits, which are a type of PPE suit.

There was nothing that indicated minor children were living or had been living there,” Hermosillo said.

The mood in the court room changed when Hermosillo began to describe the chilling details of finding and recovering the children’s bodies. 

Photos of the process as well as the children’s decomposing bodies were shown.

Hermosillo helped execute a search warrant on June 9, 2020, on Chad Daybell‘s property.

A model of Chad Daybell’s property can be found here. 

JJ was found buried in a shallow grave near the pond, wrapped in a black plastic bag.

“We continued to dig around that, what we started to call the burial site, and eventually expose what appeared to be a small body wrapped in black plastic,” Hermosillo said.

Tylee’s remains where charred skin and bone found near a spot labeled, a pet cemetery.

The remains were sent to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Hermosillo testified that JJ, found in red pajamas with a “child’s blanket,” was duct taped and had a bag over his head, with bruises on his arms.

There was weeping in the courtroom some from JJ’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock.

Larry Woodcock, Court sketch 4/11

Vallow Daybell was upbeat this morning but came back from lunch red faced with puffy eyes.

It’s the first time Vallow Daybell has shown this type of emotion publicly.

Lori Vallow Daybell, Court sketch 4/11

The trial will continue tomorrow.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Eliza Pace

Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day

Lori Vallow Daybell made a request to not be present for the rest of the day of testimony. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

20 hours ago

Court Sketch...

Eliza Pace

Jury hears of disturbing moment police discovered Tylee and JJ’s remains

A detective testified Tuesday, describing the disturbing details of uncovering Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's bodies.

20 hours ago

Court sketch...

Eliza Pace

First two witnesses take stand and cry in Vallow murder trial: a recap

Opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense began the day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. Shortly after, the first two witnesses were called to the stand.

2 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial revealed the long-awaited results of an autopsy performed on Tammy Daybell. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation and not a heart attack, as previously believed.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell...

Eliza Pace

‘Money, power, and sex’: opening arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Opening arguments began Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, with the prosecution introducing Vallow Daybell as someone who was after "money, power and sex."

2 days ago

An artist rendition of the trail. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Opening statements begin Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Monday will mark a significant day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, as opening statements are set to begin.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Search warrants, autopsies, and duct tape: an emotional second day of testimony in Lori Vallow trial