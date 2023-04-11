UHP reminder about crosswalk safety as more head outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it’s taking the dog out for an extra walk or wiping the rust off of that bike, Utahns have been soaking up the sun after feeling cooped up for months.

As more people get outside, it’s important for both drivers and pedestrians to remember that they need to coexist on the roads.

“The early summer last year Salt Lake City saw a really large increase in pedestrian crashes and fatalities,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “It was alarming and so we’ve got to address those contributors.”

He said that means pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers need to be alert when out and about and know the do’s and don’ts when it comes to walking and driving in a crosswalk.

“Pedestrians have got to make sure that they’re crossing at areas that are appropriate to cross in. That means when it’s dark we’ve got to wear reflective material so that we can be seen and that motorists are cognizant of areas where these pedestrians are going to be,” Roden said.

He also said drivers need to yield the right-of-way appropriately.

The goal is to have zero fatalities occur on Utah roads so it’s so important to make sure you have no distractions when you’re behind the wheel.