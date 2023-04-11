Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision

LOGAN, Utah – “Vision without execution is hallucination,” a Thomas Edison quote Utah State interim athletic director Jerry Bovee said was bouncing around his head as he searched for the person to lead the USU men’s basketball program. After interviewing 10-12 candidates, Bovee settled on Danny Sprinkle as the man to implement that vision.

Sprinkle was introduced as the 21st head coach in Utah State basketball program history on Monday, April 10.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! Welcome our newest Head Coach Danny Sprinkle to the @USUBasketball Family! ➡️ https://t.co/xi3b5Zsfkv#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/fZ98pj08aO — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) April 7, 2023

“We threw everything at getting this right,” interim AD Bovee said after learning that Ryan Odom would be leaving the program to take the same position at VCU. “It was important for me to find the right person that had a vision but could also execute that vision at this place, which is a little unique.”

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State

Of the 10-12 candidates Bovee interviewed, only three were assistant coaches. The rest were head coaches from across the country. “There was a lot of interest for this job. You’d be amazed at some of the names on that list.”

“As Danny and I began to talk,” Bovee said, “I could see his passion and integrity that he is all about. I was inspired about an hour ago when he met with our team. For the first time in a few weeks, I saw smiles on the faces of our players. They were drinking it up and believing everything he said.”

“I told Danny a second ago that the folks in this room are not fickle at all. They’re true blue, and they’ll be with you through thick and thin. That’s what this place is all about.”

Danny Sprinkle Understands Utah State Tradition

USU has been one of the most successful programs in the country in the 21st century. Utah State is one of 20 programs that have participated in 12 NCAA Tournaments and won more than 20 games in a season 18 times.

“There are expectations here and I accept that responsibility. That’s what I’m about. That’s why I’m here. We’ll continue to cultivate and enhance the culture and the atmosphere that’s been here.”

RELATED: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“From Jaycee Carroll and Spencer Nelson back to Desmond Penigar,” Sprinkle said citing former Aggie greats. “It’s awesome to go through the history and tradition of this place. I’m excited to represent all of you guys.”

Spectrum Magic Gives Sprinkle Nightmares

Sprinkle comes to Utah State with a unique Spectrum experience after beginning his head coaching career with an 81-73 loss at Utah State in 2019. Sprinkle spent several seasons as an assistant with Cal-State Northridge in the Big West with Utah State as well.

“It was miserable,” Sprinkle said emphatically of his experience as a visiting coach in the Spectrum. “That’s probably the first word that comes to mind. It still gives me nightmares”

RELATED: Utah State Men’s Basketball Guard Steven Ashworth Enters Transfer Portal

“Tradition is important. In college basketball, it’s the most important. I can’t wait to walk down that tunnel. [The Hurd] You’re the separator.”

Sprinkle Meets With Returning Players

Before talking with the media and members of the community, Sprinkle had the chance to meet with USU’s returning players.

“I know there’s a lot of uncertainty up in the air, just all sorts of stuff going on,” Sprinkle said. “I appreciate the stance you guys have taken being locked into Utah State. That’s going to be important. It’s going to be a lot of work and trust me, I’m committed to that.”

“I want truth. Thats the only way we’re going to get to where we want to.” 🤘 @USUCoachSprink #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/znmn42gUp5 — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) April 10, 2023

“We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder. You have to at this level and this league. To get where we want to get to, it ain’t easy. You’ve got to be a tough son of a gun.”

“When you’re working in the weight room. When you’re on campus, when you’re in the community, we’re gonna represent you guys well,” Sprinkle committed. “We’ll represent every former player that ever put on the blue and white jersey. We’re going to do it the right way, with integrity and passion. We’re gonna play with a chip on our shoulder because that’s what Utah State and Cache Valley is all about. It’s a blue-collar community, we’re a blue-collar team.”

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24