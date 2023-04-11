Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision

Apr 11, 2023, 4:12 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Utah State Aggies Danny Sprinkle Montana State University

LOGAN, Utah – “Vision without execution is hallucination,” a Thomas Edison quote Utah State interim athletic director Jerry Bovee said was bouncing around his head as he searched for the person to lead the USU men’s basketball program. After interviewing 10-12 candidates, Bovee settled on Danny Sprinkle as the man to implement that vision.

Sprinkle was introduced as the 21st head coach in Utah State basketball program history on Monday, April 10.

“We threw everything at getting this right,” interim AD Bovee said after learning that Ryan Odom would be leaving the program to take the same position at VCU. “It was important for me to find the right person that had a vision but could also execute that vision at this place, which is a little unique.”

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State

Of the 10-12 candidates Bovee interviewed, only three were assistant coaches. The rest were head coaches from across the country. “There was a lot of interest for this job. You’d be amazed at some of the names on that list.”

“As Danny and I began to talk,” Bovee said, “I could see his passion and integrity that he is all about. I was inspired about an hour ago when he met with our team. For the first time in a few weeks, I saw smiles on the faces of our players. They were drinking it up and believing everything he said.”

“I told Danny a second ago that the folks in this room are not fickle at all. They’re true blue, and they’ll be with you through thick and thin. That’s what this place is all about.”

Danny Sprinkle Understands Utah State Tradition

USU has been one of the most successful programs in the country in the 21st century. Utah State is one of 20 programs that have participated in 12 NCAA Tournaments and won more than 20 games in a season 18 times.

“There are expectations here and I accept that responsibility. That’s what I’m about. That’s why I’m here. We’ll continue to cultivate and enhance the culture and the atmosphere that’s been here.”

RELATED: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“From Jaycee Carroll and Spencer Nelson back to Desmond Penigar,” Sprinkle said citing former Aggie greats. “It’s awesome to go through the history and tradition of this place. I’m excited to represent all of you guys.”

Spectrum Magic Gives Sprinkle Nightmares

Sprinkle comes to Utah State with a unique Spectrum experience after beginning his head coaching career with an 81-73 loss at Utah State in 2019. Sprinkle spent several seasons as an assistant with Cal-State Northridge in the Big West with Utah State as well.

“It was miserable,” Sprinkle said emphatically of his experience as a visiting coach in the Spectrum. “That’s probably the first word that comes to mind. It still gives me nightmares”

RELATED: Utah State Men’s Basketball Guard Steven Ashworth Enters Transfer Portal

“Tradition is important. In college basketball, it’s the most important. I can’t wait to walk down that tunnel. [The Hurd] You’re the separator.”

Sprinkle Meets With Returning Players

Before talking with the media and members of the community, Sprinkle had the chance to meet with USU’s returning players.

“I know there’s a lot of uncertainty up in the air, just all sorts of stuff going on,” Sprinkle said. “I appreciate the stance you guys have taken being locked into Utah State. That’s going to be important. It’s going to be a lot of work and trust me, I’m committed to that.”

“We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder. You have to at this level and this league. To get where we want to get to, it ain’t easy. You’ve got to be a tough son of a gun.”

“When you’re working in the weight room. When you’re on campus, when you’re in the community, we’re gonna represent you guys well,” Sprinkle committed. “We’ll represent every former player that ever put on the blue and white jersey. We’re going to do it the right way, with integrity and passion. We’re gonna play with a chip on our shoulder because that’s what Utah State and Cache Valley is all about. It’s a blue-collar community, we’re a blue-collar team.”

RELATED STORIES

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Recognized As Salt Lake Bees Sweep PCL Honors

A split with Albuquerque didn't deter voters as the Salt Lake Bees swept the PCL Player of the Week awards for the first week of the season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Analysis: What’s On The Line For Each Team In 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are around the corner. Here is what each team has at stake on their journey to an NBA championship.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Play-In Tournament Viewing Guide For Jazz Fans

The NBA Play-In tournament gets underway on Tuesday, and despite not participating in the games, Utah Jazz fans have plenty to root for. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Board Of Trustees Give Go-Ahead On Utes Baseball Stadium

A meeting to discuss potential on-campus stadium plans for Utah baseball took place with the University of Utah board of trustees.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

NBA Play-In Tournament: Who’s In And How To Watch?

Before the playoffs begin, some teams will have to survive the play-in tournament. From April 11-14, eight teams will vie for playoff spots.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s Dean Jones To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU safety enters the NCAA Transfer Portal for its reopening on April 15.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision