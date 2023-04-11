Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Recognized As Salt Lake Bees Sweep PCL Honors

SALT LAKE CITY – A split with the Albuquerque Isotopes didn’t deter voters as the Salt Lake Bees swept the PCL Player of the Week awards for the first week of the season.

Chase Silseth earned Pitcher of the Week recognition while Jo Adell took home Player of the Week honors for his performance in the season’s first nine games.

Congrats to Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell and pitcher Chase Silseth on being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week at their respective positions.

With a 5-4 record, the Bees are tied with Albuquerque for fourth in the PCL. The Oklahoma Dodgers lead the league with a 7-2 record but hold just a +4 run differential while Salt Lake has outscored their opponents by 14 runs so far, tied with Tacoma for the best mark in the PCL.

Jo Adell Has Historic Road Trip

With seven home runs and a long ball in all six games in Albuquerque, Adell broke a franchise record previously held by Chad Rupp (1997) and equaled by Adam Riggs (2004). With a home run tonight, Adell would equal the Pacific Coast League record for consecutive games with a home run set by Claude Westmoreland in 1977 and matched by Dallas McPherson in 2008.

Through nine games, Adell’s seven home runs lead all of professional baseball. Yes, that includes MLB.

MLB + MiLB HR leaders: 7 – Jo Adell (Triple-A Salt Lake)

6 – Nolan Jones (Triple-A Albuquerque)

5 – Pete Alonso (NYM)

5 – Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

Once considered a top prospect in all of baseball, Adell has mashed for Salt Lake after not making the big league squad out of spring training. His seven home runs and 15 runs batted in lead the Pacific Coast League with his .353 average ranking in the top 20.

Chase Silseth Living Up To Top Prospect Billing

Silseth entered the season rated as the Angels No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com and has looked every bit the part in his first two starts.

Making his first professional Opening Day start, Silseth twirled a gem in his first appearance in Triple-A after splitting 2022 between Double-A Rocket City and the Los Angeles Angels. In five innings on Opening Day, Silseth gave up just two hits while striking out six and walking one.

For his Friday night encore in Albuquerque, Silseth improved to 2-0 with his second consecutive scoreless start to begin his Triple-A career. Six innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and two walks saw Silseth extend his scoreless innings streak to 11.

Up Next

The Bees are in Las Vegas to take on the Aviators in a six-game series April 11-16. Games one through five in Las Vegas will have an 8:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch. The series’ final game will be a Sunday afternoon matinee with a 1:05 p.m. (MT) first pitch.

KSL Sports coverage of the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

