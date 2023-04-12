Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into SUV

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday after colliding with an SUV in Davis County.

The crash happened at 650 North on northbound Interstate 15.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the motorcycle rider accelerated into the HOV lane and rear-ended an SUV.

The motorcyclist was then transported to the hospital. A description of their injuries was not immediately available.

Roden said the roadway was closed for a time while they worked to clear the crash.