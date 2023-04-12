Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Apr 11, 2023, 8:39 PM

Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Anita Back/laif/Redux via CNN)...

Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Anita Back/laif/Redux via CNN)

(Anita Back/laif/Redux via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday.

The convention will be held from Aug. 19-22, 2024.

In its announcement, the DNC called the Midwest a “critical Democratic stronghold” that helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families.”

Chicago beat out the other two finalists, Atlanta and New York.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pledge to finance the Democratic convention — through fundraising and his own wealth — provided a key edge to Chicago, officials said.

At the same time, Georgia’s GOP caused worry — largely because the state has partial control of the arena and would be under no obligation to bend to Democratic concerns on guns, etc, officials said.

The Chicago decision was also supported by top Democrats in neighboring Wisconsin and Michigan — two critical pieces of Biden’s blue wall — and is seen as a stronger place to “celebrate progressives and fight for abortion rights and other priorities,” an official said.

While Chicago gun violence has been a concern — and the new untested mayor — the White House concluded Chicago outweighed Atlanta from logistics to political considerations, an official said.

“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” Pritzker said.

Biden, while on his way to Air Force One ahead of his trip to Ireland, called the governor to tell him Chicago would be “his convention city,” Pritzker told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Tuesday night.

“I told him how thrilled that we were and how we’re going to put on the best convention that the Democratic Party has ever had and it will be Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ convention,” he said.

The Democratic governor dismissed concerns about the president’s age, telling Collins that “what matters is what you can get done for working families across the United States.”

Historically, conventional wisdom has held that Chicago was the best place to nominate a presidential candidate. This will be the 26th major political nominating convention held in the Windy City, but the first since Democrats renominated Bill Clinton there in 1996.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee in July 2024.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

A Ukrainian APC seen on the road on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Apri...

Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press

Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security: Pentagon

The Pentagon says online leaks of scores of highly classified documents about the Ukraine war present a “very serious” risk to national security and senior leaders are quickly taking steps to mitigate the damage.

21 hours ago

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6...

Shawna Mizelle

Tennessee Republican governor calls on state lawmakers to toughen gun laws

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday unexpectedly urged the state's legislature to pass additional gun control measures.

21 hours ago

Justin Jones carries his name tag after he is expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives ...

Aya Elamroussi

Nashville sends Justin Jones back to the Tennessee House after GOP lawmakers ousting

The Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday voted to reappoint Justin Jones to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

2 days ago

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from left, expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Re...

Associated Press

Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker

Nashville officials are poised to vote to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues over their gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting.

2 days ago

FILE - In this image made from video footage made available Sunday, April 9, 2023, by China's CCTV,...

Huizhong Wu

China military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry says China’s military sent several dozen warplanes and 11 warships toward the island in a display of force.

3 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flood...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flooding season, Utah's new social media law, and spring religious holidays.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention