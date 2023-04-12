Close
Utahns flock outside to enjoy warmer weather as outdoor businesses open up

Apr 11, 2023, 10:34 PM

Ashley Moser

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, UtahAfter being cooped up all winter, Utahns are finally able to step outside and enjoy those outdoor activities.

The Toponce family stopped by Mulligans Golf & Games in South Jordan Tuesday night to celebrate their grandson’s 10th birthday.

“You got to love this weather! We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Scott Toponce said. “Today, we are doing a little golfing with our birthday boy.”

The family was one of many who have enjoyed the miniature golf course since it opened over the weekend. 

“I was chomping at the bit. For the last six months, it’s been cold and snowy,” said Jake Druce, Mulligans business manager. “As soon as the snow melted off, we opened everything up and people have been storming our parking lot ever since.”

Druce said staff have been working around the clock to help with the bigger crowds.

“They knew what the rush was going to be, so they are all here. They’re all working away,” he said.

