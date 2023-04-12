Close
Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows

Apr 12, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 12:31 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Over two dozen homes were evacuated as a precaution as spring runoff flooded and damaged a road in a Kaysville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chief Paul Erickson with the Kaysville Fire Department said crews responded to the Orchard Ridge subdivision and began knocking on doors as floodwaters entered the area.

“We have washout on Orchard Ridge Lane, big sinkholes, sidewalk caved in,” Erickson said. “…(Water) is flowing down Orchard Ridge right now.”

Neighbors were placing rocks and construction boards along their property to try and channel the water to the middle of the road. Authorities believe only one home at the bottom of the neighborhood has sustained some flooding damage.

Crews were working to repair a gas leak as well.

Erickson said the evacuations were precautionary. Their biggest worry is the road will completely wash out and leave vehicles stranded at the homes and hinder future evacuation efforts, which could be necessary.

“Those living along Orchard Ridge Dr, Stone House Bend and Cobblewood Ct are encouraged to get vehicles out to areas outside of the zone of impact and to stay off of these roadways,” city officials said on Facebook. “As stability of roads and infrastructure cannot be immediately determined, please stay out of the area.”

They added the flooding appeared to be the result of “a blocked storm drainage system.”

“City staff will continue to work diligently to mitigate the damage and assist citizens to the best of our abilities. Due to this significant flooding, the city’s self-filling sandbag station at Kaysville City Operations Center is hereby closed until further notice.”

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1085 N. 50 East.

Bountiful, Ogden neighborhoods deal with minor flooding

In Bountiful, around 40 people showed up to help with minor flooding that damaged a road.

Residents originally thought the water may have been from a water main break, but they realized it was coming from the nearby spillway.

Neighbors told KSL TV that runoff usually goes into a culvert and then runs through a pipe under the street. The water broke a hole in the middle of their street.

(Burke Olsen/Deseret News)

In Ogden, residents, public works crews and firefighters worked to divert flooding in the Douglas Street Trailhead area into canals and storm drains.

City officials said they are looking at more flood preparations as the weather continues to warm.

Salt Lake City broke a record high on Tuesday, hitting 83 degrees. The previous mark of 80 degrees had stood since 1934.

SLC streets flooded; Wasatch Hollow Park closed

Crews with the Salt Lake City Public Works Department closed 1700 South between 1500 East and 1900 East due to flooding Wednesday morning.

Chief Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department said three homes were impacted with water in garages or basements, but there doesn’t appear to be any widespread flooding impact or threat.

No evacuations have been ordered. Wasatch Hollow Park has been closed until further notice due to flooding from nearby Emigration Creek and debris caught in a detention basin.

