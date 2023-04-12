Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man found dead in Salt Lake City; police investigating

Apr 12, 2023, 9:27 AM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead Tuesday night in the area of 900 South and 400 West in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the man was found at 9:39 p.m. and confirmed dead on scene.

Detectives were then called out to the area “due to the circumstances on scene.”

“The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin,” the release stated.

Police said based on preliminary information, there is no imminent danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-73647.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: The House of Representatives voted 228-192 to ban local public radio st...

Matt O'Brien

NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media company branded them as a "government-funded media" company.

12 hours ago

Morgan Kay Harris, 27, died Saturday after she was locked inside a storage unit in Murray which lat...

Andrew Adams

Mother of woman killed in storage unit fire outraged over accused man’s release to drug treatment

A mother expressed frustration and outrage Tuesday after learning a man booked on suspicion of negligent homicide in her daughter’s death was out of jail and instead assigned to an outpatient drug treatment program.

12 hours ago

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during a press conference in Salt Lake City on Dec. 20,...

Carter Williams

‘Our work isn’t finished’: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to seek 2nd term

Erin Mendenhall is seeking a second term. The Salt Lake City mayor made her official announcement Wednesday morning through a 2-minute video posted online.

12 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows

Twenty-five homes have been evacuated as a precaution as spring runoff flooded and damaged a road in a Kaysville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

12 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Utahns flock outside to enjoy warmer weather as outdoor businesses open up

After being cooped up all winter, Utahns are finally able to step outside and enjoy those outdoor activities.

2 days ago

Catalytic converter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt reveals top ten vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves in Utah

Catalytic converter thefts keep hitting cars across Utah every day. Now, a new report shows just how bad the problem has become.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Man found dead in Salt Lake City; police investigating