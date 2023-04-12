Man found dead in Salt Lake City; police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead Tuesday night in the area of 900 South and 400 West in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the man was found at 9:39 p.m. and confirmed dead on scene.

Detectives were then called out to the area “due to the circumstances on scene.”

“The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin,” the release stated.

Police said based on preliminary information, there is no imminent danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-73647.