Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Mother of woman killed in storage unit fire outraged over accused man’s release to drug treatment

Apr 12, 2023, 10:28 AM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A mother expressed frustration and outrage Tuesday after learning a man booked on suspicion of negligent homicide in her daughter’s death was out of jail and instead assigned to an outpatient drug treatment program.

Alexander Wardell, 30, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of negligent homicide and kidnapping following a Feb. 18 fire at a storage unit in Murray that left his girlfriend, 27-year-old Morgan Kay Harris, dead.

Family of woman who died in storage unit fire remembers the life she lived

According to a probable cause statement, Wardell admitted to locking the door of the storage unit with Harris and her dog still inside. The document said while Wardell left the area, the storage unit caught fire and Wardell was unable to flee.

On Monday, with formal charges not yet filed in relation to the fire, Wardell was at a hearing where sentencing on unrelated probation violations was set for May 8. During the hearing, Third District Court Judge Richard McKelvie ordered Wardell released to an outpatient treatment program.

“When does common sense go, ‘This guy’s not safe to be out on the street?’” said Harris’ mother, Laurice Williamson, during a Tuesday interview with KSL TV. “It’s honestly astonishing and disgusting.”

Wardell’s criminal history includes two domestic violence-related convictions, including for a 2019 case in which court documents stated he pleaded guilty to third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief after he hit his girlfriend with a towel rack and then with a golf club multiple times.

In a separate 2018 case, Wardell also pleaded guilty to third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief after breaking through a bathroom door and punching his girlfriend in the head with closed fists.

“There were many reasons to keep him behind bars, and now, this is just stacked on top of it and it doesn’t seem to matter,” Williamson said of the case involving her daughter. “Not only is it a slap in the face to the horrendous way my daughter died and to all of my family and her friends, but it’s negligent to the public and public safety.”

Police: Man locked girlfriend, dog in Murray storage unit that caught fire and killed them

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Tuesday that his prosecutors objected to Wardell’s release to treatment.

“We have a couple felonies that we prosecuted and convicted him on and he is non-compliant with those terms and conditions, and so, because he’s in violation of that, we felt strongly that he should be held until the sentencing, which is scheduled for May,” Gill said.

Gill said the fire in which Wardell was booked on suspicion of negligent homicide and kidnapping remained under investigation.

“Whenever you have an allegation of somebody losing their life and you have family members, of course they feel that grief and they feel that loss, which is completely understandable,” Gill said. “What I would say to them is that this continues to be an open investigation. We have not given up on it and we are continuing to go through our process, working with our law enforcement and fire partners, so while it can seem slow, we have ethical and legal requirements to go through our screening process and fill any gaps we may have from an investigation perspective, and we are committed to doing that and seeing this through to its conclusion.”

Williamson remained frustrated while calling for accountability.

“It’s infuriating and nobody seems to care until it affects them, or maybe they just feel helpless — because I feel helpless — but something needs to be done,” Williamson said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday...

Associated Press

‘Tough time for our city:’ Louisville to hold shooting vigil

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says an interfaith vigil is being held Wednesday in downtown Louisville to remember victims of a mass shooting at a bank.

12 hours ago

Catalytic converter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt reveals top ten vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves in Utah

Catalytic converter thefts keep hitting cars across Utah every day. Now, a new report shows just how bad the problem has become.

2 days ago

Tavion Thomas #9 of the Utah Utes rushes the ball against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during th...

Debbie Worthen

Former Utes running back in jail on domestic violence charges

A former Utah football star is behind bars Tuesday night facing domestic violence assault charges.

2 days ago

(File photo)...

Pat Reavy

West Valley man charged in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash in southern Utah

A West Valley man with a history of speeding and driving on a revoked license was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash in southern Utah.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Madison Swenson

10 arrested for communicating with minors about meeting for sex

Ten people have been arrested following an undercover operation in Utah aimed at finding adults who tried luring minors for sexual activity.

2 days ago

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer walks on Main Street outside the Old National Bank in ...

Dylan Lovan and Rebecca Reynolds, Associated Press

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter

Video from body cameras worn by officers as they responded to a shooter at a downtown Louisville bank is being released by police.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Mother of woman killed in storage unit fire outraged over accused man’s release to drug treatment