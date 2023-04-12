Jenteal Jackson Hired As Next Weber State Wildcats Women’s Basketball Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State University announced the hiring of Jenteal Jackson to be the next women’s basketball head coach for the Wildcats.

Jackson spent the last two seasons coaching the Westminster women’s basketball team.

Jenteal Jackson has been named the new head coach for the Weber State women’s basketball program! Welcome to Weber State @JentealJackson! 🗞️ https://t.co/IGDNikaXle#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/ubSWDqmgYJ — Weber State WBB (@WeberStateWBB) April 12, 2023

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the next head women’s basketball coach at Weber State,” Jackson said. “I truly believe Weber State is a special place and I’m excited to be a part of this incredible community.”

In two seasons as the head coach of the Westminster Griffins, Jackson led the squad to a respectable 34-21 record. In the same two seasons, Westminster was 31-12 in conference play.

“I want to thank the Weber State administration for trusting in me and giving me this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I look forward to leading this team and working hard to get this program to where I know it can be.”

Jackson’s hire comes after Velaida Harris stepped down from the position after five years as the Wildcats coach.

Velaida Harris is stepping down as the head coach of the Weber State women’s basketball program after five seasons with the Wildcats. https://t.co/mbbSBwQQhB pic.twitter.com/TYFeyp9mNa — Weber State WBB (@WeberStateWBB) March 11, 2023

Jackson played college basketball at BYU from 2008-2010 and at Westminster from 2010-2012. She also played golf while she attended both schools.

Jackson is a Salt Lake City native. While attending Skyline High School, she earned first-team All-State honors, was named Miss Basketball, and was the Utah state MVP in 2008. She was also a five-time Utah Junior Golf State champion.

