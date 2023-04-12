Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jenteal Jackson Hired As Next Weber State Wildcats Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Apr 12, 2023, 11:03 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Weber State Wildcats Womens Basketball Jenteal Jackson

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State University announced the hiring of Jenteal Jackson to be the next women’s basketball head coach for the Wildcats.

Jackson spent the last two seasons coaching the Westminster women’s basketball team.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be named the next head women’s basketball coach at Weber State,” Jackson said. “I truly believe Weber State is a special place and I’m excited to be a part of this incredible community.”

In two seasons as the head coach of the Westminster Griffins, Jackson led the squad to a respectable 34-21 record. In the same two seasons, Westminster was 31-12 in conference play.

“I want to thank the Weber State administration for trusting in me and giving me this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I look forward to leading this team and working hard to get this program to where I know it can be.”

Jackson’s hire comes after Velaida Harris stepped down from the position after five years as the Wildcats coach.

Jackson played college basketball at BYU from 2008-2010 and at Westminster from 2010-2012. She also played golf while she attended both schools.

Jackson is a Salt Lake City native. While attending Skyline High School, she earned first-team All-State honors, was named Miss Basketball, and was the Utah state MVP in 2008. She was also a five-time Utah Junior Golf State champion.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like the Jenteal Jackson hire for Weber State? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Visiting NFL Teams Following Medical Clearance

Former Utah Ute and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid is visiting NFL teams following his medical clearance.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

ESPN Events Set To Host Inaugural College Gymnastics Invitational In Utah

ESPN Events announced they will be hosting an inaugural gymnastics invitational in 2024 that will be held in Utah and feature the Red Rocks.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Whittingham On Scrimmage, Depth As Utes Roll Into Week Four Of Spring Ball

Utah football is rolling into week four of spring practices as head coach Kyle Whittingham discussed the Utes' first scrimmage and depth.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Opens Las Vegas Series Against All-Star Pitcher

The Salt Lake Bees will be tested when they face a Las Vegas team filled with MLB potential this week in Sin City.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Recognized As Salt Lake Bees Sweep PCL Honors

A split with Albuquerque didn't deter voters as the Salt Lake Bees swept the PCL Player of the Week awards for the first week of the season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Analysis: What’s On The Line For Each Team In 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are around the corner. Here is what each team has at stake on their journey to an NBA championship.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jenteal Jackson Hired As Next Weber State Wildcats Women’s Basketball Head Coach