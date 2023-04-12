Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

ESPN Events Set To Host Inaugural College Gymnastics Invitational In Utah

Apr 12, 2023, 11:07 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics - Red Rocks - UCLA Bruins

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN Events announced Wednesday they will be hosting an inaugural college gymnastics invitational in 2024 that will be held at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah and feature the Red Rocks.

The first of its kind event has also invited Oklahoma, LSU, and UCLA to compete along with the Utes in the nationally broadcast event. All four teams are set to compete for the National Title starting on Thursday in the semifinal round. 

While the event is yet to be named, fans are encouraged to circle Saturday, January 13, 2024, on their calendars and keep their eyes tuned in to ABC where the event will be available to view.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Is The Place

The event will rotate locations every year, but the fact ESPN is starting in Utah where the Red Rocks are housed could not be more perfect from a historical standpoint of the sport.

Any die-hard Utah gymnastics fan is well aware of the team’s illustrious history and the back-breaking work of the Red Rocks’ first head coach Greg Marsden to not only put his team on the map, but to give the sport of women’s college gymnastics the attention it deserved.

There is no doubt Marsden is somewhere smiling at this next step in the progression of a sport that has seen a boom in popularity over the past five or so years.

Clint Overby, ESPN Events’ vice president seems to agree with the sentiment of Salt Lake City, and the Red Rocks being the most logical place to start.

“We want to be geographically aligned with where the center of the sport is,” Overby said of coming to Utah. “That sometimes is a moving target. But we do think that being in Salt Lake City in year one is a natural fit; the fan base is there, people like that marketplace, there’s a lot of great connections there. And the audience, from a TV standpoint, we believe has been established. So I think from our standpoint, meeting the needs from an audience standpoint is the primary goal, and then we can figure out the second part with respect to where the audience is willing to travel to or congregate to in terms of being there in person.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Visiting NFL Teams Following Medical Clearance

Former Utah Ute and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid is visiting NFL teams following his medical clearance.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jenteal Jackson Hired As Next Weber State Wildcats Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Weber State University announced the hiring of Jenteal Jackson to be the next women's basketball head coach for the Wildcats.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Whittingham On Scrimmage, Depth As Utes Roll Into Week Four Of Spring Ball

Utah football is rolling into week four of spring practices as head coach Kyle Whittingham discussed the Utes' first scrimmage and depth.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Opens Las Vegas Series Against All-Star Pitcher

The Salt Lake Bees will be tested when they face a Las Vegas team filled with MLB potential this week in Sin City.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Recognized As Salt Lake Bees Sweep PCL Honors

A split with Albuquerque didn't deter voters as the Salt Lake Bees swept the PCL Player of the Week awards for the first week of the season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Analysis: What’s On The Line For Each Team In 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are around the corner. Here is what each team has at stake on their journey to an NBA championship.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

ESPN Events Set To Host Inaugural College Gymnastics Invitational In Utah