Former Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Visiting NFL Teams Following Medical Clearance

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Ute and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid is visiting NFL teams following his medical clearance, according to a report by Adam Schefter.

Kincaid suffered a back injury in November 2022. He has reportedly had no pain and no limitation of function for at least 3 months.

Dr. Robert Watkins recently sent a letter to NFL teams, fully clearing Utah TE and expected first-round pick Dalton Kincaid from the back injury he suffered last season. “Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022,” said the email from Dr.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2023

The 2023 NFL draft will run from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

Kincaid did not play in the Utes Rose Bowl game on January 2, 2023. He also did not participate in drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine which ran from February 27 to March 6.

Kincaid will make his way to Foxboro for a visit with the New England Patriots on April 13.

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid is headed to Foxboro for a visit with the #Patriots on Thursday, per @AdamSchefter. The 6’4” 246-pound TE just got a clean bill of health from his doctor. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and 8 TD for the Utes in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RY5EXkLTzV — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 12, 2023

Dalton Kincaid Is A ‘Matchup Nightmare’

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and former Ute turned TV analyst Stevenson Sylvester thinks former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is a “matchup nightmare”.

The 6’4″, 240 lbs. prospect was an absolute weapon in his two seasons with the Utes both in blocking and pass catching. Kincaid finished his Utah career with 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.7 yards per touch.

Kincaid’s most impressive game came on October 15 when the Utes hosted then No. 7 USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Trojans tried but had no answers for Kincaid who went 16-16 in receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Interestingly enough, despite Kincaid’s stat line, measurables, and undeniable film, the NFL was a little slow to pick up on just how valuable he could be at the next level until recently. Now Kincaid is being viewed as a potential first-round pick and Sylvester breaks down why.

