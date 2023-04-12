Utah officials ask locals to always be prepared for possible flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — With flooding impacting parts of Utah Wednesday, state emergency managers hope people will heed their warnings and be prepared.

Wade Mathews, a spokesman with the State Division of Emergency Management, said it’s difficult to predict precisely when and where flooding could occur, but there are things Utahns can do to prevent it.

Mathews said it’s not too late to get sandbags, but you don’t need to put them around your entire house. You can deploy them around basement window wells, ground-level entryways, and garage doors.

He also said you must be prepared to evacuate, get your disaster supply kits together, and not let your children and pets around rivers and streams if flooding gets out of control.

“Wherever it rains or snows, it can flood, and that’s the entire state. Low risk doesn’t mean no risk on our flood maps. There’s still risk there potentially,” Mathews explained.

Utahns should also go over preparation tips with the experts.

On Thursday, April 13th, Be Ready Utah is hosting a webinar called “Shake, Rattle, and Sandbag!” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can register for the online session on their website.