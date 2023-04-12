ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
Water official hit by truck, airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital
Apr 12, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm
(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Twitter)
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.
The collision happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Powerhouse Road and 2100 East.
According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of water officials were evaluating damage to a canal lining when one of them tried to cross near 2100 East.
“Did not make sure traffic was clear,” read one of Cannon’s tweets.
The man was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup driving southbound, causing serious head and leg injuries. He was then flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.
He was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup driving south and sustained serious head and leg injuries. Spanish Fork Ambulance and @Intermountain LifeFlight responded. After stabilizing the victim he was flown to Utah Valley Hospital. pic.twitter.com/B5wbnB5bcu
— Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) April 12, 2023
