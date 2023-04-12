Water official hit by truck, airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.

The collision happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Powerhouse Road and 2100 East.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of water officials were evaluating damage to a canal lining when one of them tried to cross near 2100 East.

“Did not make sure traffic was clear,” read one of Cannon’s tweets.

The man was struck by a Ford Ranger pickup driving southbound, causing serious head and leg injuries. He was then flown in a medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

