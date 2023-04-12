Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Inland Port Authority moves to create the state’s first rural inland port in southern Utah

Apr 12, 2023, 1:34 PM

Shipping containers are moved between trains and trucks at the Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal on...

Shipping containers are moved between trains and trucks at the Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal on the west side of Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Spencer Heaps/Deseret News)

(Spencer Heaps/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Beehive State is set to be home to a second inland port, with the latest being located in southern Utah.

The Utah Inland Port Authority Board of Directors last week unanimously approved the Iron Springs Project Area resolution, creating Utah’s first-ever rural inland port in Iron County.

Ben Hart, executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority, said that the move will help support and boost a rapidly growing southern Utah.

Iron County’s 4.3% growth in 2022 led all counties in the state.

“As we look at having this type of facility, it gives the businesses a much more enhanced ability to get their products and commodities not only domestically, but internationally. And for those communities that want to import, bring products in, it gives them a whole new capability in that regard as well,” Hart said.

Economic impact

The Iron Springs Project Area, located just northwest of Cedar City, will cover 820 acres and is part of the Commerce Crossroads Logistics Park. Hart noted that there’s a “very important nexus” between the inland port facility itself and the rest of the 820 acres that make up the project area.

The project area, Hart said, is a geographical designation that will allow the Utah Inland Port Authority to make “strategic reinvestments” back into the Iron Springs Project Area and the surrounding communities.

“We’re able to use property taxes derived from that project area, and we’re able to use that for public infrastructure, to help pay for the cost of the facility. We can provide incentives to businesses to relocate and in this case, in Iron Springs; we’re also able to invest in things like affordable housing, all in conjunction with Iron County,” Hart continued.

“The abilities that come with not only the inland port facility, but also the project area. That’s where we see really, really significant energy that will allow us to help optimize this entire region economically, we hope, for generations to come.”

Hart estimated that the tax revenue generated through the port, which he said will be reinvested back into the local community, to be somewhere in near $100 million.

Additionally, he expects the site to bring 4,000 to 6,000 new jobs that will be high-paying and attract workers to the region.

The location of the Iron Springs Inland Port is pictured. A second inland port is coming to the Beehive State, this time in southern Utah. Here's how it's expected to impact the region.
The location of the Iron Springs Inland Port is pictured. A second inland port is coming to the Beehive State, this time in southern Utah. Here’s how it’s expected to impact the region. (Utah Inland Port Authority)

‘Inland Port 2.0’

The Utah Inland Port Authority, along with Iron County Economic Development Director Danny Stewart last month presented the process of the proposal to Iron County Commissioners. The framework and initial resolution to create an inland port project area in Iron County included a period for public comments and an environmental assessment of the land and its surroundings.

Hart emphasized that the process undertaken to move forward with the Iron Springs Project Area represents a “definite departure” from some of the issues that plagued the Utah Inland Port Authority over the last year, and that Hart himself previously described as “sketchy crap.”

“We hope this is Inland Port 2.0. This really is our new focus: How do we help communities? How do we help local economies, and how do we help with logistics?” Hart said. “I think, now, we’re right in that sweet spot of trying to help all three of those groups, but we have to go through a public process to make sure that we’re doing this in the right way and getting feedback from everyone involved.”

Hart said that for the most part, the public reception around the latest project area has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

As far as a timeline for the completion of the project, Hart said that there are different stages of completion for the entirety of the project area, but that the inland port facility is looking like a 12- to 18-month buildout.

The Iron Springs Project Area itself, which compromises over 800 acres, is expected to take around 25 years to be fully completed.

“Every step along the way, you know, we hope that there’s going to be really cool announcements as new businesses come into the area that will be located on the site,” Hart said. “There will be different announcements, you know, for the larger development, kind of, all along the way.”

“This is project No. 2. We’ve got project No. 1 that’s in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City, so we’ll continue to help that area build out around the international airport but we’re going to start to be much more active working with communities all across the state,” Hart said. “We feel like we’re on our way and we’re going to have a chance to be working throughout the entire state.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Fans gather at the Salt Palace Convention Center for a weekend of cosplay and magic at Fan X. (KSL ...

Brooke Williams

Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City's comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

17 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards on Utah’s official ‘Day of Kindness’

Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with $50 gift cards to help celebrate Utah's official day of kindness.

17 hours ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.  

17 hours ago

Wasatch Hollow Park flooded after the spring run off. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Floods close roads near Wasatch Hollow Park

Wasatch Hollow Park was closed Wednesday as water flooded the entire park and onto the nearby roads.

17 hours ago

A rendering of a planned MLB stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Big League Utah)...

Josh Ellis

MLB to Utah? Plans unveiled to build ‘shovel-ready’ ballpark at SLC site

Could a Major League Baseball franchise be on its way to the Beehive State? If so, a new ballpark is set to welcome it to Salt Lake City's west side.

17 hours ago

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Twitter)...

Madison Swenson

Water official hit by truck, airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital

A man sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah Inland Port Authority moves to create the state’s first rural inland port in southern Utah