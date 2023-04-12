Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

Apr 12, 2023, 2:43 PM

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.

The crash happened near mile marker 74 on Interstate 80.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a passenger car was traveling eastbound when it supposedly swerved to miss an animal, went off the road and into the median, and rolled end to end.

Five people were in the vehicle, but only one was wearing a seatbelt.

Roden said two were airlifted to the hospital, while three others were taken by ambulance.

Details about their respective injuries were not immediately available.

According to Roden, the westbound direction was closed for about an hour while the two helicopters responded to the scene.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Twitter)...

Madison Swenson

Water official hit by truck, airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital

A man sustained serious head and leg injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near Spanish Fork.

16 hours ago

(Cody Neilson/KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into SUV

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday after colliding with an SUV in Davis County.

2 days ago

(File photo)...

Pat Reavy

West Valley man charged in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian crash in southern Utah

A West Valley man with a history of speeding and driving on a revoked license was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash in southern Utah.

2 days ago

Shea and Brandon Kinsey, during their wedding day. (Courtesy of the family)...

Ashley Moser

Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion

A young couple is recovering in the hospital after their home exploded during a home improvement project on Saturday.

2 days ago

FILE (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)...

Madison Swenson

Man hit by pickup truck, flown to hospital in critical condition

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital by helicopter early Monday morning after he was run over by a pickup truck in Weber County.

3 days ago

The aftermath of the train vs car crash. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck

Driver in critical condition after hitting a train near Deweyville

A woman was sent to the hospital after hitting a train early Sunday morning in Box Elder County.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital