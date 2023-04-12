4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.

The crash happened near mile marker 74 on Interstate 80.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a passenger car was traveling eastbound when it supposedly swerved to miss an animal, went off the road and into the median, and rolled end to end.

Five people were in the vehicle, but only one was wearing a seatbelt.

Roden said two were airlifted to the hospital, while three others were taken by ambulance.

Details about their respective injuries were not immediately available.

According to Roden, the westbound direction was closed for about an hour while the two helicopters responded to the scene.