Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

Apr 12, 2023, 1:30 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

MLB-Ballpark-in-SLC-baseball

Early rendering photos of the proposed Baseball Stadium in Utah (Photo courtesy of Big League Utah)

Early rendering photos of the proposed Baseball Stadium in Utah (Photo courtesy of Big League Utah)

Galleria.ready(function(options) { this.lazyLoadChunks( 10 ); }); var gallCount=0; Galleria.on('loadstart', function(e) { if(gallCount>0){ if (typeof googletag !== 'undefined') { //googletag.pubads().refresh(); }

/*added for raw analytics comparisons*/ var d = new Date(); var timestamp = d.getTime(); var ip = ""; var url = window.location.href; var request = $.ajax({ url: "http://analytics.bonnint.com", method: "POST", data: { timestamp : timestamp, ip : ip, url : url }, dataType: "jsonp" }); /*end raw analytics comparison code*/

if (typeof s !== 'undefined') { s.pageName="Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released"; void(s.t()); }

hash = location.hash; if (hash) { _gaq.push(['_trackPageview', hash.substr(1)]); } else { _gaq.push(['_trackPageview']); } } gallCount=gallCount+1; }); });

“On Wednesday, the Miller family and the Larry H. Miller Company announced a coalition of Utah leaders has been convened to position Salt Lake City as an ideal market for Major League Baseball. Big League Utah, a broad-based community coalition, said it believes Utah is the “Future of America’s Pastime” and has targeted a shovel-ready site for a new MLB ballpark at the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side,” read the press release.

On top of an expected $2 billion expansion fee, the cost to build an MLB stadium can range from $500 million to $2.3 billion.

The coalition is open to an expansion or a team looking to relocate.

RELATED: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

“Over the past year, we have enjoyed our ongoing conversation with Major League Baseball and have formally registered our interest in Salt Lake being considered an expansion market,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said in a statement. “We have strong reasons to believe we will be a viable candidate. The response has been universally enthusiastic as we have invited others to join the coalition. Anytime you’re in the running to add a professional baseball team to your market, you jump at that opportunity. Baseball becomes synonymous with great cities across this country. It helps form their identity.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage of the MLB Ballpark In SLC? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Front Office Won’t Force A Championship Timeline

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik offered a look at the team's timeline after the first year under Will Hardy.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Feels BYU Offense Has Been Easy To Learn During Spring

BYU QB Kedon Slovis embraced the offense from Aaron Roderick during spring practices.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Focused On Continuing To Grow As A Leader

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has pulled away from the pack in the Utes' spring ball battle for QB2 and is focused on continuing his growth.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Steve Starks and Larry H. Miller announced their intent to bring an MLB team to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Visiting NFL Teams Following Medical Clearance

Former Utah Ute and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Dalton Kincaid is visiting NFL teams following his medical clearance.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

ESPN Events Set To Host Inaugural College Gymnastics Invitational In Utah

ESPN Events announced they will be hosting an inaugural gymnastics invitational in 2024 that will be held in Utah and feature the Red Rocks.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released