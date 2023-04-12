Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

Galleria.ready(function(options) { this.lazyLoadChunks( 10 ); }); var gallCount=0; Galleria.on('loadstart', function(e) { if(gallCount>0){ if (typeof googletag !== 'undefined') { //googletag.pubads().refresh(); }

“On Wednesday, the Miller family and the Larry H. Miller Company announced a coalition of Utah leaders has been convened to position Salt Lake City as an ideal market for Major League Baseball. Big League Utah, a broad-based community coalition, said it believes Utah is the “Future of America’s Pastime” and has targeted a shovel-ready site for a new MLB ballpark at the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side,” read the press release.

MLB to SLC?? 👀 Steve Starks and the Larry H. Miller Group are set to announce an attempt to bring an MLB franchise to Utah, according to multiple reports.#MLB #BaseBall @MLB https://t.co/6RUmSbxe6N — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 12, 2023

On top of an expected $2 billion expansion fee, the cost to build an MLB stadium can range from $500 million to $2.3 billion.

The coalition is open to an expansion or a team looking to relocate.

Gail Miller said their group is “confident” that @MLB will come to Utah with an expansion club. 👀#MLB @kslsports — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) April 12, 2023

“Over the past year, we have enjoyed our ongoing conversation with Major League Baseball and have formally registered our interest in Salt Lake being considered an expansion market,” Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company, said in a statement. “We have strong reasons to believe we will be a viable candidate. The response has been universally enthusiastic as we have invited others to join the coalition. Anytime you’re in the running to add a professional baseball team to your market, you jump at that opportunity. Baseball becomes synonymous with great cities across this country. It helps form their identity.”

