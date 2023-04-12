Close
Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Focused On Continuing To Grow As A Leader

Apr 12, 2023, 1:43 PM

Brandon-Rose-Throws-Pass-At-Utah-Football-Spring-Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has pulled away from the pack in the Utes’ spring ball battle for QB2, but despite getting the early nods, is completely focused on continuing his growth.

Rose was one of two quarterbacks the Utes picked up in their 2022 signing class with the other being Nate Johnson. Johnson, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham has missed some time this spring with a nagging lower leg injury opening the door for Rose.

Last season, Johnson was Utah’s scout team quarterback until third string quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson was moved over to running back. Johnson was then moved to Jackson’s vacated third-string spot at QB while Rose moved into the scout team quarterback role that gave him valuable reps at the position against Utah’s first team defense.

 

While the battle sounds like it is far from over, Rose has taken full advantage of his opportunities with the realization he still has a lot of work left to do.

Rose On His First Spring Scrimmage

Rose experienced his first spring scrimmage last Saturday and from the sounds of it is fairly pleased with the result while expressing there are still things to clean up.

“Scrimmage went well,” Rose said. “Definitely some things to clean up offensively just from an offensive standpoint and quarterback standpoint in general. Overall, went pretty well.”

Benefitting From Good Leadership

Rose says he’s been trying to soak up as much information as possible from the older guys in the program this spring. Unsurprisingly, starting quarterback Cam Rising was one name Rose dropped while he also mentioned his offensive line being a big help as well.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Rose said. “I’m constantly just taking information from the older guys- definitely the guys up front. Cam has been a great help. Just soaking it all in, learning everything I can.”

 

Continuing on his thoughts about Rising and the leadership he provides the Utes, Rose mentioned how he is truly a beloved member of the team across the board.

“Yeah, for sure,” Rose said. “He’s just a presence out there. Very helpful, still the leader, and we love him as a team.”

Scout Team Vs. Regular Team

Rose was very complimentary of his time running the scout team and how it helped him be better prepared for spring ball. As has been noted by many throughout spring, Rising started his time at Utah on the scout team before he progressed to the leader of the team, leaving many to wonder if Rose couldn’t be on the same trajectory.

“The difference is obviously, we are running our offense,” Rose said. “It was great for me to get that experience as a scout team quarterback. The speed of the game- especially going against one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 last year- it’s definitely translating over this year during spring.”

Positive Vibes Around Utah’s Defense

One of the more positive developments this spring for the Utes has been the talk around what the defense is doing. Let’s not get too dramatic here, Utah’s defense has still been top-tier in 2021 and 2022 despite being young and having some growing pains. However, it’s sounding more and more like the group is collectively coming into their own and may be ready to take it up a notch in 2023. Rose seems to concur having to go against them every day.

“They are flying around out there,” Rose said. “We love to see it, love to be competitive against those guys. Iron, sharpens iron.”

Understanding The Work Is Not Done

Rose was asked if he feels like he’s done enough to earn the backup quarterback spot this spring. While the answer was “yes”, he also acknowledged the need to keep pushing and working on things.

“I think I’ve done a good job,” Rose said. “Just finish strong, continue to get better every week, every day and go from there.”

Rose was also asked what he still thinks he needs to improve before Utah wraps up spring ball and begins focus on summer workouts. The most notable part of his answer is continuing to develop as a leader the guys will follow.

 

“Nothing specific,” Rose said. “Just from an overall standpoint as a quarterback- being a vocal leader out there for my guys. Just owing my square feet to be able to go out there and lead those guys, be boisterous and be able to run the offense.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

