Celebrity guests at Fan X 2023 revealed

SALT LAKE CITY — For one magical weekend in Salt Lake City, pedestrians become characters, train passengers are suddenly icons, and superheroes roam the city waiting for their call.

Cosplayers and comic lovers will unite for the 10-year anniversary of Fan X, Salt Lake City’s comic convention, this September, along with multiple celebrity guests recently announced.

Founder of Fan X Dan Farr revealed some of the big names that will be in Salt Lake City for the event this fall, and it includes stars from Back to the Future, Scream, Riverdale, Scooby Doo, The Blind Side, Charmed, and The Craft, to name just a few.

It’s your chance to meet Marty McFly. This years convention runs Sept. 21-23 at The Salt Palace Convention Center, featuring Michael J. Fox, Tom Wilson, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson from Back to the Future, as well as Quinton Aaron from The Blind Side, Matthew Lillard from Scooby Doo and Scream, and others. A full list can be found on the website.

Farr said that celebrities can be a pretty compelling attraction for fans, but “the people watching is the best ever — the cosplayers in Utah are some of the best cosplayers ever, they really bring their A-game to the event.”

He said that a well known cosplayer once told him that Utah is a step ahead in the industry, that the beginners in look like intermediate cosplayers, intermediate like advanced, and so on.

I spoke with @danbfarr about @fanxsaltlake after he announced guests for this year. The guests are great, but I really can’t wait to see the cosplayers in SLC 🤩#FanX #comicconvention #BackToTheFuture #cosplay pic.twitter.com/XvySlvMvvC — Brooke Williams (@BrookeWNews) April 12, 2023

Tickets are available for purchase now on the Fan X website, along with more details and schedules.