LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards on Utah’s official ‘Day of Kindness’
Apr 12, 2023, 3:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with $50 gift cards to help celebrate Utah’s official day of kindness.
Let’s make a positive impact together! Join us in celebrating “One Kind Act a Day” and spread kindness by doing something kind. Let’s show the world kind acts can go a long way.
