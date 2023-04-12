Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Amazon will charge customers a fee for some UPS returns

Apr 12, 2023, 3:22 PM

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, J...

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Amazon is attempting new measures to get customers to return fewer of their online orders, including charging a fee to return items to UPS stores.

For decades, Amazon built its business by creating shopping that was fast, ridiculously easy and, seemingly, error-proof. You don’t like it, just return it.

But not anymore: so many customers have buyers’ regret, or simply bigger feet than they thought they had, that handling returns has become an expensive problem for the company.

So, Amazon will start charging customers a $1 fee if they return items to a UPS store when there is a Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh grocery store or Kohl’s closer to their delivery address. (Amazon owns Whole Foods and Fresh, and has a partnership deal with Kohl’s.)

The Information first reported on Amazon’s fee.

Shoppers have become accustomed to endless free returns in recent years, but Amazon and other companies are trying to curb this customer habit.

Amazon also recently started flagging “frequently returned” products on its website. Amazon is adding the badge to product listings on items with “significantly higher return rates for their product category,” a spokesperson said.

Zara, H&M, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch and other chains are now slapping on fees of up to $7 to return items online; some retailers have tightened their return windows.

Customers sent back around 17% of the total merchandise they purchased in 2022, totaling $816 billion, according to data from the National Retail Federation.

That’s a strain on retailers: For every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $165 million in merchandise returns, according to the NRF.

Companies have to cover costly shipping fees in order for customers to send their products back. Those items sometimes wind up back in retailers’ warehouses or on shelves. Stores then have to mark down returned goods to sell them, further squeezing their profit.

More often, returned products can end up in liquidation warehouses or even landfills, which are an environmental threat.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

People gather Tuesday to grieve the five people killed inside a bank, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mand...

Aya Elamroussi and Eric Levenson

Louisville officials release 911 calls revealing new details about mass shooting at bank

A number of 911 calls released to the public Wednesday detailed the panic and fear during the mass shooting at a bank.

16 hours ago

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in ...

Jordan Valinsky

Juul to pay $462 million to six states in its largest settlement ever

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker, is paying $462 million to six US states and DC in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the troubled company that has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

16 hours ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, lettering ...

Kathleen Foody, Associated Press

Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior

Michigan researchers say they have found the wreckage of two ships that disappeared into Lake Superior in 1914 and hope the discovery will lead to a third vessel that sank at the same time.

16 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the f...

Associated Press

Graphic novel adaption of Anne Frank book removed by Florida school

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School after […]

16 hours ago

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen arrives for former attorney Michae...

Lauren del Valle and Devan Cole

Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million, alleging ex-attorney breached his contract

Former President Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen for $500 million in damages for allegedly breaching his contract as Trump's former personal attorney.

16 hours ago

Rep. Liz Harris attends a joint house and senate election committee hearing at the state Capitol on...

Kyung Lah and Anna-Maja Rappard

GOP-controlled Arizona House votes to expel Republican representative

The GOP House representative was expelled Wednesday for ethics violations after inviting a conspiracy theorist to testify publicly before lawmakers earlier this year.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Amazon will charge customers a fee for some UPS returns