Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Defense questions police in Daybell trial day cut short by prosecutor’s loss

Apr 12, 2023, 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

The defense questions Det. Ray Hermosillo in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial for murder. (Pool)...

The defense questions Det. Ray Hermosillo in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial for murder. (Pool)

(Pool)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — The third day of testimony in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell was a short day. By mid-morning court was adjourned, and later the prosecution released this statement:

“There has been a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys. The Court and defense have been gracious in allowing the prosecution to adjust to this personal situation.”

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Ray Hermosillo

In his questioning of Rexburg police detective Ray Hermosillo, defense attorney John Thomas attempted to clarify the timeline of the events and items found when Chad Daybell’s property was searched on June 9 and June 10, 2020.

Thomas also clarified the process of transferring bodies from a crime scene to a coroner’s office, and whether boards that were found at the burial site were also found inside Chad Daybell’s garage.  Hermosillo said that they were not able to match the boards found near the body of Tylee Ryan to those found in Chad Daybell’s garage.

Upon redirect, prosecuting attorney Rob Wood asked Hermosillo about guns found in Vallow Daybell’s garage.

Search warrants, autopsies, and duct tape: an emotional second day of testimony in Lori Vallow trial

“It was extremely suspicious to have those guns along with everything else we located,” Hermosillo told the court. The weapons were photographed, he said, in case police later learned they were used in the attempted homicide of Tammy Daybell.

Ray Hermosillo’s questioning ended with an explanation of how tips from the public are used in a police investigation. He described that they’d set up a hotline through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were still missing.

He said they received photographs and tips from psychics, but that none of the tips they received led them to JJ Vallow or Tylee Ryan.

A prison call

The prosecution introduced a recorded telephone call between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell from June 9, 2020, the day the search of Chad Daybell’s property began. As they listened, the jurors heard Chad Daybell tell Lori Vallow Daybell that police were searching his property. The two agreed that Lori should pray for Chad.

At the time, Lori was jailed for failing to return her children to Rexburg. The bodies of the children would be found that day on Chad Daybell’s property.

The last person to testify on day three of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial was a state witness, Lt. Joe Powell of the Fremont County Sheriff’s office. During state questioning, Powell described the exhumation and positive identification of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of Chad Daybell. Along with the murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Chad Daybell is charged with the murder of Tammy Daybell.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell, Court sketch 4/11...

Eliza Pace & Lauren Steinbrecher

Search warrants, autopsies, and duct tape: an emotional second day of testimony in Lori Vallow trial

The second day of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial was full of unsettling details about the discovery of the bodies of her children.

2 days ago

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Eliza Pace

Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day

Lori Vallow Daybell made a request to not be present for the rest of the day of testimony. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

2 days ago

Court Sketch...

Eliza Pace

Jury hears of disturbing moment police discovered Tylee and JJ’s remains

A detective testified Tuesday, describing the disturbing details of uncovering Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's bodies.

2 days ago

Court sketch...

Eliza Pace

First two witnesses take stand and cry in Vallow murder trial: a recap

Opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense began the day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. Shortly after, the first two witnesses were called to the stand.

3 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial revealed the long-awaited results of an autopsy performed on Tammy Daybell. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation and not a heart attack, as previously believed.

3 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell...

Eliza Pace

‘Money, power, and sex’: opening arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Opening arguments began Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, with the prosecution introducing Vallow Daybell as someone who was after "money, power and sex."

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Defense questions police in Daybell trial day cut short by prosecutor’s loss