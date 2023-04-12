Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Major League Baseball in Salt Lake City moved one step closer to reality with the announcement of Big League Utah. Big League Utah is a broad-based community coalition that seeks to position Utah as the “Future of America’s Pastime.”

Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company joined KSL Sports Zone to talk with Hans & Scotty following the announcement on Wednesday, April 12.

Steve Starks talking about the effort to bring Major League Baseball to SLC.

An incredible day for sports here in Utah! pic.twitter.com/LPfB9DBUZj — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) April 12, 2023

While Gail Miller, co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Company, added this is not a done deal, the group is confident they can bring Major League Baseball to Utah in the coming years.

“A super exciting announcement today and a great turn out for the community,” Starks told Hans & Scotty. “Honestly, that’s what we think baseball does. Everybody’s excited about the buzz in the air and the potential of making Salt Lake City a baseball market.”

Big League Utah Meets With MLB Officials

Starks, along with representatives for the Big League Utah coalition began the process one year ago.

“We met (in) New York a year ago and were having conversations about the Bees and what we were thinking in terms of evaluating ballpark options.”

While there, Starks’ group registered their intent to be considered as an MLB expansion market.

Steve Starks said that LHM met with Commissioner Rob Manfried a year ago and they left with reason to believe SLC is a viable option for #MLBExpansion and today officially launches their campaign and intent to let MLB know that Utah is ready. #MLB l @kslsports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) April 12, 2023

Based on those conversations, Starks said his group has reason to believe Utah is a very viable market.

“If you think about the potential of Major League Baseball adding a team to the east and a team to the west and you look at the map and compare us to other markets, we stack up very favorably,” Starks asserted.

Members of Big League Utah have spent the past year having conversations with community leaders and gauging interest.

“The response was universally positive,” Starks said. “A couple months ago, we started talking to Rocky Mountain Power and they approached us about the Power District and some ideas. All those things came together and we felt like it was time to announce.”

Development Timeline

Phase one of the development project on the 100-acre site will focus on 15 acres of land for a new Rocky Mountain Power headquarters. Starks said that future phases of the development will include a ballpark design.

“We’ll always design in a ballpark to make sure that Major League Baseball knows we’re shovel-ready.”

If the green light comes down from MLB, Starks expects a two or three-year building project before a new stadium would open.

“I think the biggest message to MLB and across the country is, Salt Lake is major league ready. We have a great site and a community that supports us.”

