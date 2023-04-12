Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake

Apr 12, 2023, 4:04 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Potential SLC ballpark rendering

SALT LAKE CITY – Major League Baseball in Salt Lake City moved one step closer to reality with the announcement of Big League Utah. Big League Utah is a broad-based community coalition that seeks to position Utah as the “Future of America’s Pastime.”

Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company joined KSL Sports Zone to talk with Hans & Scotty following the announcement on Wednesday, April 12.

While Gail Miller, co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Company, added this is not a done deal, the group is confident they can bring Major League Baseball to Utah in the coming years.

“A super exciting announcement today and a great turn out for the community,” Starks told Hans & Scotty. “Honestly, that’s what we think baseball does. Everybody’s excited about the buzz in the air and the potential of making Salt Lake City a baseball market.”

RELATED: MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Big League Utah Meets With MLB Officials

Starks, along with representatives for the Big League Utah coalition began the process one year ago.

“We met (in) New York a year ago and were having conversations about the Bees and what we were thinking in terms of evaluating ballpark options.”

While there, Starks’ group registered their intent to be considered as an MLB expansion market.

Based on those conversations, Starks said his group has reason to believe Utah is a very viable market.

“If you think about the potential of Major League Baseball adding a team to the east and a team to the west and you look at the map and compare us to other markets, we stack up very favorably,” Starks asserted.

Members of Big League Utah have spent the past year having conversations with community leaders and gauging interest.

RELATED: Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

“The response was universally positive,” Starks said. “A couple months ago, we started talking to Rocky Mountain Power and they approached us about the Power District and some ideas. All those things came together and we felt like it was time to announce.”

Development Timeline

Phase one of the development project on the 100-acre site will focus on 15 acres of land for a new Rocky Mountain Power headquarters. Starks said that future phases of the development will include a ballpark design.

“We’ll always design in a ballpark to make sure that Major League Baseball knows we’re shovel-ready.”

If the green light comes down from MLB, Starks expects a two or three-year building project before a new stadium would open.

“I think the biggest message to MLB and across the country is, Salt Lake is major league ready. We have a great site and a community that supports us.”

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Penultimate Spring Practice

Quick-hit notes and views from BYU's second to last practice of spring ball.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Front Office Won’t Force A Championship Timeline

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik offered a look at the team's timeline after the first year under Will Hardy.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Feels BYU Offense Has Been Easy To Learn During Spring

BYU QB Kedon Slovis embraced the offense from Aaron Roderick during spring practices.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Focused On Continuing To Grow As A Leader

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has pulled away from the pack in the Utes' spring ball battle for QB2 and is focused on continuing his growth.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

Early concept photos of the proposed MLB Ballpark in SLC were released after the LHM group announced their plan to bring baseball to Utah.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

MLB To SLC: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

Steve Starks and Larry H. Miller announced their intent to bring an MLB team to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake