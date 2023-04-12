FEC filing hints at Romney running for reelection

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission hints that U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will run for reelection in 2024.

On Tuesday, Romney submitted a “Statement of Candidacy” form to the FEC, which allows him to begin fundraising and spend money for his reelection campaign. The form notes he is seeking a Senate seat in Utah for the Republican Party.

However, Romney’s chief of staff, Liz Johnson, told Deseret News that the senator still hasn’t made a decision.

“No new decision or announcement to share, and as the senator has said, he will make a final decision in the coming months,” Johnson told Deseret News. “In the meantime, we’re ensuring he’s well prepared to run if he chooses.”

In February, KSLNewsRadio’s Doug Wright asked Romney if he would run for reelection, and the senator said he is figuring out if he is needed in Congress.

“I want to see what I can do going forward. What’s my agenda, what kind of things can I get through Congress, and is there some meaningful work that I can do with the prospect of success? That will be a part of my process,” Romney said in his interview. “I will have some sort of answer for ya before this year is over.”