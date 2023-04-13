Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals

Apr 12, 2023, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — People are trying to manage the flow of water and keep it away from homes in North Ogden.

There are sandbags all up and down 1700 North, the street sounds like a river. People are asking the city to make it a priority to get better drainage systems out here.

Keli Dalton grew up in the area, and is one of many locals astounded at what they’re seeing; in the help and the water.

“It’s insane,” Dalton said. “I just can’t believe how many people have come out, and they had a night-watch last night… every hour, rotating, making sure the homes weren’t flooding. Pretty amazing.”

Volunteers have given their time and service to protect their neighbors homes from the rushing water.

“It’s unbelievable. This is a massive amount of water,” Pat Burns, one of the volunteers said. “This is North Ogden. This is what everybody does here, so it’s a great community.”

Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV) Heavy water streams rush through neighborhoods in North Ogden as the record snowpack melts under record-high temperatures. (KSL TV)

Burns was building walls, pushing back the waters for homeowners like Tim Jones.

“I’m standing in my ditch. This ditch should be at least two and a half, three feet deep,” Jones said. He said if it weren’t for the volunteers, his home would have flooded. “We knew it was going to be bad, but didn’t think it was going to be this bad.’

Chad Jensen is one of the locals who said they asked the city to dredge this ditch ahead of the runoff.

“This isn’t new,” Jensen said. “There’s actually wate, power, and gas lines that run under that ditch, and so changing the depth of that ditch isn’t necessarily as simple as just digging into it.”

Jon Call, North Ogden’s Administrator and Attorney said its unsafe. Thats why others say it’s time to get a long-term solution, like a pipe to manage the runoff.

Many of the folks here point ou thtat city workers have been here helping and htey are grateful. They’d just like to see a solution become a higher priority.

Call said a pipe is in the long-term plans, but in this case it wouldn’t have helped since so much debris actually plugged up a pipe further upstream.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Courtesy: Jon Lee...

Eliza Pace

Residents evacuating in Sugar House as flooding comes down 1700 South

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — Multiple homes have been evacuated as flood waters and runoff have made their way down 1700 South. According to the Red Cross, Salt Lake City Fire Department is working to evacuate 35 homes, totaling about 100 residents in the area of 1700 South between 1500 East and 1700 East. An evacuation […]

22 hours ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks in the 3rd Congressional District in Provo on Oct. 6, 2022. Curtis...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah congressman sold up to $15,000 in First Republic Bank shares amid March’s banking crisis

Utah Rep. John Curtis sold up to $15,000 of bank stocks as a national banking crisis unfolded in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

22 hours ago

The sinkhole made after the flooding in a Kaysville, Utah neighborhood. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Kaysville homeowners are on the edge after overnight flooding

Homeowners on Orchard Ridge Lane have been stressed since Tuesday night as they try to keep up with nearby flooding. 

22 hours ago

Photo provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...

Eliza Pace

Missionary in Honduras dies of ‘sudden illness’

A missionary serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died of a sudden illness.

22 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Homes evacuated, damaged after flooding in Kaysville

Major flooding in Kaysville occurred from what may have been a clogged storm drain.

22 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hea...

Michael Houck

FEC filing hints at Romney running for reelection

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission hints that U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will run for reelection in 2024. 

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals