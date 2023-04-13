Missionary in Honduras dies of ‘sudden illness’

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died according to a church spokesperson.

Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, 20, died Tuesday evening of a sudden illness.

A spokesman for the Church, Sam Penrod, released the following statement about the missionary’s death.

“It is with sadness that we share the news of the death of a young missionary assigned to the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission. Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, age 20, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Sister Chavez began feeling ill a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors began emergency treatment, but she suffered complications and passed away. Sister Chavez was from Cuilapa, Guatemala, and began her missionary service in August 2022. We send our love and prayers to Sister Chavez’s family and the missionaries of the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission as we remember her faithful service. We pray they will each feel the love of the Savior during this difficult time.”