Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missionary in Honduras dies of ‘sudden illness’

Apr 12, 2023, 6:06 PM

Photo provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints...

Photo provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary serving for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died according to a church spokesperson.

Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, 20, died Tuesday evening of a sudden illness.

A spokesman for the Church, Sam Penrod, released the following statement about the missionary’s death.

“It is with sadness that we share the news of the death of a young missionary assigned to the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission. Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, age 20, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Sister Chavez began feeling ill a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors began emergency treatment, but she suffered complications and passed away.

Sister Chavez was from Cuilapa, Guatemala, and began her missionary service in August 2022.

We send our love and prayers to Sister Chavez’s family and the missionaries of the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission as we remember her faithful service. We pray they will each feel the love of the Savior during this difficult time.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Courtesy: Jon Lee...

Eliza Pace

Residents evacuating in Sugar House as flooding comes down 1700 South

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — Multiple homes have been evacuated as flood waters and runoff have made their way down 1700 South. According to the Red Cross, Salt Lake City Fire Department is working to evacuate 35 homes, totaling about 100 residents in the area of 1700 South between 1500 East and 1700 East. An evacuation […]

22 hours ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks in the 3rd Congressional District in Provo on Oct. 6, 2022. Curtis...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah congressman sold up to $15,000 in First Republic Bank shares amid March’s banking crisis

Utah Rep. John Curtis sold up to $15,000 of bank stocks as a national banking crisis unfolded in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

22 hours ago

A street in North Ogden looks more like a river after high temperatures brought melted snow rushing...

Mike Anderson

North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals

North Ogden homeowners are battling the waters as a creek flows down their street. They are working together to protect homes, and asking the city to do more.

22 hours ago

The sinkhole made after the flooding in a Kaysville, Utah neighborhood. (KSLTV)...

Shara Park

Kaysville homeowners are on the edge after overnight flooding

Homeowners on Orchard Ridge Lane have been stressed since Tuesday night as they try to keep up with nearby flooding. 

22 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Homes evacuated, damaged after flooding in Kaysville

Major flooding in Kaysville occurred from what may have been a clogged storm drain.

22 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hea...

Michael Houck

FEC filing hints at Romney running for reelection

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission hints that U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will run for reelection in 2024. 

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Missionary in Honduras dies of ‘sudden illness’