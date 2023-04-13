Close
Kaysville homeowners are on the edge after overnight flooding

Apr 12, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

BY


KAYSVILLE, Utah — Homeowners on Orchard Ridge Lane have been stressed since Tuesday night as they try to keep up with nearby flooding.

Residents like Brooke Schulthies were constantly repositioning sandbags over and over to keep the water from coming into their homes.

“We went for a walk around 7 p.m. last night and noticed there is a retaining pond at the end of the neighborhood, and we noticed there was water flowing into it and not out of it,” Schulthies said.

Water was rapidly flowing down Orchard Ridge Lane in front of her house.

“We looked outside and saw a lot of water in the gutter, and our garbage can had been carried down by the model home there,” Schulthies recalled.

She called the city, the developer, and 911, but by 1 a.m., things had gone from bad to worse.

“Things had started crumbling in, and that just happened all night. Just chunks kept falling and falling,” Schulthies said.

Within hours, a massive sinkhole swallowed up residents’ dumpsters and driveways.

Kaysville homes evacuated as flooding damages road; SLC park closed as creek overflows

“When the driveway fell, it shook our house. That was crazy. It was loud,” Schulthies said.

“We were up half the night just keeping an eye out, hoping it wouldn’t come into the homes,” added homeowner David To.

Homeowners along Orchard Ridge Lane depended on sandbags to keep water out of their homes.

“Oh, this is like a little war zone, just mud everywhere,” said Brent Lichfield, another homeowner.

Causing some residents are beginning to collect essentials and values, just in case they needed to evacuate their homes.

“(I am) worried about long-term damage, worried about this happening again. We’re hoping this was a fluke,” Schulthies expressed. “We want to live in our house.”

