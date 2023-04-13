LOCAL NEWS
Residents evacuating in Sugar House as flooding comes down 1700 South
Apr 12, 2023, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:31 pm
SUGAR HOUSE, Utah — Multiple homes have been evacuated as flood waters and runoff have made their way down 1700 South.
According to the Red Cross, Salt Lake City Fire Department is working to evacuate 35 homes, totaling about 100 residents in the area of 1700 South between 1500 East and 1700 East.
An evacuation shelter has been set up at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 E. Roosevelt Ave.
Anyone in need of shelter from the flooding can come to the evacuation center or call 1-800-RED CROSS for assistance.
