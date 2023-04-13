LOCAL NEWS
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Draper
Apr 13, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:03 am
(KSL TV)
DRAPER, Utah — One person has died following a crash on northbound Interstate 15.
Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday morning near the 11400 South exit.
Medical personnel responded to the scene after the vehicle collided with the crash attenuator — the metal barrier that extends out from the concrete barrier at the offramp — but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No cause for the crash has been released and state troopers did not release the victim’s identity.
Emergency crews also worked to control a small fire at the scene, according to Roden. The northbound 11400 South exit will be closed while investigators are on scene. Roden estimates that closure will last until at least 7:30 a.m.
