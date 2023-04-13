Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Neighbors scramble to divert runoff waters in Wasatch County

Apr 13, 2023, 10:47 AM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Neighbors and others scrambled Wednesday to divert runoff floodwaters that were heading toward homes.

It was the second time in two days that flooding impacted the area south of Lake Creek Road near 3200 East with the water taking a slightly different track Wednesday afternoon, according to Wasatch County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Hales.

“(Around) 3 p.m. it just went full raging again,” resident Martha Witt told KSL TV as neighbors rushed to put up sandbags on her property.

Neighbors had placed a couple of thousand sandbags Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon, diverting the water around homes and averting a direct hit to one home to the south.

“It started overflowing and I was afraid that that house would get flooded,” Witt said. “All these people came and took sandbags and diverted the water to save that house.”

Witt was moved by the effort.

“It’s just beautiful and amazing,” she said.

Hales also commended the neighbors’ actions.

“This community — all around Wasatch County — (they) are all stepping up to help their neighbors and they’re impressive folks,” Hales said.

Hales said the county in recent days had been busy with runoff-related flooding issues.

“Our folks in Heber City, Midway City — they’ve all been dealing with it to certain extents,” Hales said.

On Tuesday evening, Sgt. Josh Weishar with the Heber City Police Department said as many as four homes saw flooding to basements or garages due to runoff water near a canal around the east end of Cove Spring Way.

“It would get to where the canal was and the water would go underneath the canal,” Weishar said. “It would pool up on the side of the canal and it would kind of seep through the ground and continue to go down the hill.”

Hales said he expected the next two months to be very active with flooding issues in the county and he was grateful to all who pitched in to help so far.

“This is truly neighbor helping neighbor,” Hales said. “Thank you. Thank you for your work. Thank you for your efforts. And thanks for making a positive difference in what you do in our neighborhoods.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

BY AMIE SCHAFFER, ELIZABETH WEILER, SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NewsRadio Staff

Worried about flooding? Where you can get sandbags to help with possible Utah floods

Many communities are taking a proactive approach to preparedness for possible flooding. Cities and counties across Utah want to help and are letting residents know that sandbags are available for pickup.

12 hours ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Draper

One person has died following a crash on northbound Interstate 15 near the 11400 South exit in Draper.

12 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Mudslide, crashes temporarily close EB I-80 in Parleys Canyon

State troopers have closed eastbound Interstate 80 near the Emigration Canyon exit in Parleys Canyon due to a mudslide.

12 hours ago

Courtesy: Jon Lee...

Josh Ellis and Eliza Pace

Residents fill hundreds of sandbags in Sugar House as flooding comes down 1700 South

Multiple homes were under voluntary evacuation orders as floodwaters and runoff made their way down 1700 South in Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks in the 3rd Congressional District in Provo on Oct. 6, 2022. Curtis...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah congressman sold up to $15,000 in First Republic Bank shares amid March’s banking crisis

Utah Rep. John Curtis sold up to $15,000 of bank stocks as a national banking crisis unfolded in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

2 days ago

A street in North Ogden looks more like a river after high temperatures brought melted snow rushing...

Mike Anderson

North Ogden neighbors fight back waters from flooding canals

North Ogden homeowners are battling the waters as a creek flows down their street. They are working together to protect homes, and asking the city to do more.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Neighbors scramble to divert runoff waters in Wasatch County