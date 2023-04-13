Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns From ISU Following Questionable Work Trip

Apr 13, 2023, 11:51 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns

SALT LAKE CITYFormer Utah Athletics Chief Operating Officer and Deputy A.D. Kyle Brennan resigned from his position as Athletic Director at Illinois State after questions were raised about a trip he took with potential donors during the Big Ten football championship in December 2021.

Brennan served as the Deputy A.D. for the University of Utah from December 2007 to January 2021. His promotion to Chief Operating Officer came in 2018.

In a press release from Illinois State, Interim President Aondover Tarhule officially announced Brennan’s resignation. Athletics staff will report to Interim President Tarhule during the transition period.

In an article released by WGLT, the details of the trip are described in detail. It is said that the cost of hotels, travel, and tickets totaled over $23,000.

RELATED STORIES

It’s common to go to sports games or go on trips with donors for fundraising purposes. But, there is a fine line that separates what is acceptable and what is over the top. According to the reporting from WGLT (an NPR affiliate), the ISU Foundation’s own guidelines prohibit “lavish” or “extravagant” spending, even for donor events.

Brennan declined the WGLT’s request for an interview.

“I want to thank Kyle for the energy and dedication he brought to this position,” Tarhule said. “Under his leadership, Redbird athletes have achieved great success in the classroom and in competitions. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Lavish Trip Leads To Aaron Rossi Pledge

Aaron Rossi, former CEO of Reditus Labs, was allegedly one of the potential donors on the trip.

Rossi was one of the businessmen who found a way to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reditus Labs opened in June 2019 with a focus on anatomic pathology and histology.

When coronavirus began to run rampant in early 2020, Reditus Labs switched their focus to COVID-19 testing.

Following the trip which saw over $20,000 in expenses and a trip to a strip club, Rossi pledged a $3 million donation to the Athletic Department.

Rossi was indicted on federal tax fraud charges shortly after making the pledge. According to WLGT, Illinois State University won’t say if that money ever materialized

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Penultimate Spring Practice

Quick-hit notes and views from BYU's second to last practice of spring ball.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake

Major League Baseball in Salt Lake City moved one step close to reality with the announcement of Big League Utah.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Front Office Won’t Force A Championship Timeline

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and General Manager Justin Zanik offered a look at the team's timeline after the first year under Will Hardy.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Feels BYU Offense Has Been Easy To Learn During Spring

BYU QB Kedon Slovis embraced the offense from Aaron Roderick during spring practices.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose Focused On Continuing To Grow As A Leader

Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has pulled away from the pack in the Utes' spring ball battle for QB2 and is focused on continuing his growth.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Photos: Renderings of MLB Ballpark In SLC Released

Early concept photos of the proposed MLB Ballpark in SLC were released after the LHM group announced their plan to bring baseball to Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns From ISU Following Questionable Work Trip