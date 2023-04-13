Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado students return to class amid investigation into possible bacterial meningitis deaths of two teachers

Apr 13, 2023, 1:40 PM

Classes at a Colorado high school have resumed after two teachers died over the weekend after exper...

Classes at a Colorado high school have resumed after two teachers died over the weekend after experiencing symptoms of bacterial meningitis, according to school administrators. (Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Classes at a Colorado high school have resumed after two teachers died over the weekend after experiencing symptoms of bacterial meningitis, according to school administrators.

The two teachers at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, 24-year-old Madelaine Michelle Schmidt and 63-year-old Judith Briere Geoffroy, experienced symptoms of bacterial meningitis before their deaths, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Corner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said they had performed autopsies on Schmidt and Geoffroy, but the causes of death are still pending. They were unable to confirm the absence or the presence of bacterial meningitis.

Eaglecrest High School closed Wednesday to allow public health officials to “identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person,” the Cherry Creek School District said in a letter sent to parents Tuesday.

“Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be in close contact,” the letter said. “Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

The district added that school and district mental health support staff will be available for students.

Bacterial meningitis can cause death in just a few hours or permanent disabilities for those who recover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria is usually spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, headaches, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and “altered mental status (confusion),” according to the CDC.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

So far this tax season, the IRS has received more than 90 million income tax returns for 2022. (Dor...

Jeanne Sahadi

Still haven’t filed your taxes? Here’s what you need to know

Tens of millions of households have yet to file their returns. If yours is among them, here are some last-minute tax-filing tips to keep in mind as the Tuesday, April 18 deadline approaches.

15 hours ago

Philadelphia Cream Cheese and H&H Bagels are releasing a cream cheese stuffed bagel. (Philadelphia/...

Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Behold: the stuffed-crust bagel

Philadelphia cream cheese and H&H Bagels, a New York City-based bagel shop, are trying to please the carbohydrate- and dairy-loving communities with a new and dubious spin on the stuffed crust: The bagel stuffed with cream cheese.

15 hours ago

Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A g...

Associated Press

Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun, police announced Thursday.

15 hours ago

Police block a road near a Dighton, Massachusetts, home, where law enforcement officers are expecte...

Eric Tucker, Tara Copp and Michael Balsamo

AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info

The FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of classified military documents.

15 hours ago

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday, April 13...

Freida Frisaro

Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport

South Florida is keeping a wary eye on a forecast that calls for rain a day after nearly a foot fell in a matter of hours.

15 hours ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks in the 3rd Congressional District in Provo on Oct. 6, 2022. Curtis...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah congressman sold up to $15,000 in First Republic Bank shares amid March’s banking crisis

Utah Rep. John Curtis sold up to $15,000 of bank stocks as a national banking crisis unfolded in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Colorado students return to class amid investigation into possible bacterial meningitis deaths of two teachers