Church of Jesus Christ gives $8.7M to American Red Cross, continues to be its largest blood drive contributor

Apr 13, 2023, 1:38 PM

An empty donation table with the American Red Cross logo. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross will receive an $8.7 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to assist in purchasing biomedical equipment, programs for people with cancer and sickle cell disease and for mobile blood donation centers.

Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the church.

“The church’s incredible financial support and the steadfast commitment of your members make a difference for people in need every day,” she said in a statement published Wednesday.

Last year, a $5.1 million donation from the church helped the Red Cross increase outreach regarding sickle cell disease, improve blood collection effectiveness and efficiency and provide blood services for cancer patients. Cancer patients receive about 25% of all blood products in the U.S., more than in any other disease.

The church was also the largest single Red Cross blood drive contributor in 2022, with more than 70,000 blood donors giving in 2,000 drives during the first nine months of the year.

Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop of the church, said, “We are pleased to contribute to the American Red Cross and support their life-sustaining services and programs in this new year to help care for those in need. We recognize and are grateful for the thousands of church members who rolled up their sleeves to give blood and donate so much of their time.”

Blaine R. Maxfield, managing director of the church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services Department, expressed gratitude for the love shown by members who help give blood.

“The mission of the American Red Cross closely aligns with the efforts of the Church of Jesus Christ to serve those in need as the Savior would and to show our love for our neighbor,” he said.

The church helped the Red Cross collect 1,047,767 platelet donations in 2022, and helped recruit almost 21,000 new African American donors — who are crucial for patients with sickle cell disease who can need thousands of blood transfusions.

The church also participated in the Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, helping the organization provide support for wildfires, flooding and hurricanes throughout the U.S.

