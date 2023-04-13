Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Weighs In On Potential Big 12 Expansion

Apr 13, 2023, 2:01 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Big 12 Expansion, BYU, Kalani Sitake

PROVO, Utah – Until the Pac-12 announces a media rights deal, potential Big 12 expansion will remain a hot topic.

Instead of wanting to earn a spot at the realignment table, BYU is in a different role this time—an observer.

BYU knows they are in the Big 12 Conference beginning on July 1, 2023. They will join the Power Five league with Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.

These current realignment conversations are a far different cry from the decade of pouring over every internet rumor and wondering what it means for BYU’s future as an Independent.

Through this phase of realignment, some fan bases are learning the harsh social media realities that BYU fans know all too well. That being putting any stock into West Virginia realignment truthers or believing accounts called “TuxedoYoda.”

The realignment game is a wild one.

Big 12 expansion rumors continue to fly

Realignment rumors on social media created a unique chapter this week. Colorado AD Rick George on Wednesday night, responding to a rumor from one of the anonymous West Virginia realignment accounts.

So again, it’s strange to see BYU in a spot where they are comfortable with whatever happens in realignment.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake shares in the comfort. When asked by KSL Sports what he thinks of potential Big 12 expansion or if he would like to one day see rival Utah in BYU’s new league home, the eighth-year head coach responded with full support for the conference.

“I’m going to do whatever the Big 12 wants to do. I’ve been really impressed with them,” said Sitake. “I’ve had opportunities to meet a lot of people. I met with the [Big 12] Vice President. It was really cool to have [V.P.] Scott Draper and I be able to sit down and talk about a lot of different things. I enjoyed that opportunity to know more about the conference and their expectations. I’m excited about the direction they’re headed.”

A diplomatic approach from Kalani Sitake on a hot topic that has everyone wondering when this ongoing saga between the Pac-12 and Big 12 will have a resolution.

What’s next in realignment?

It will be interesting to see if there is any movement in the coming week. Last month, Arizona President Robert Robbins told CBS Sports that April 15 was a potential deadline that would “work for him.”

So far, no announcement from the Pac-12 regarding a new media rights package has been made. Multiple reports have indicated they aren’t expected to announce anything until late spring or early summer.

New York Post media columnist Andrew Marchand reported recently to “watch Colorado” as a potential Pac-12 team to go to the Big 12.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who remains in his first year on the job, has stayed consistent that he wants the league to enter the fourth time zone. Yormark wants to make the Big 12 a national league. At the same time, attracting a younger, hipper demographic to the conference.

Sitake: “Whatever the Big 12 wants to do, I’m behind 100%”

Regardless if Yormark can poach a Pac-12 school or not, count Sitake as being impressed with BYU’s new league home.

“I really like the leadership that we’re seeing from all angles, and I’ve enjoyed being a partner of the Big 12,” added Sitake. “Then, getting to know a lot of the coaches and the teams that we will compete against. Whatever the Big 12 wants to do, I’m behind 100%.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Dan Snyder Agrees To $6B Sale Of NFL’s Commanders

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6 billion.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Of Season Grades

The Utah Jazz have wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign, so it’s time to reveal their final grades in the four factors of a successful season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

First QB Helmet Designed To Help Reduce Concussions Approved By NFL, NFLPA

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns From ISU Following Questionable Work Trip

Former Utah Deputy A.D. resigned from his position at Illinois State after questions were raised about a trip he took with potential donors.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Penultimate Spring Practice

Quick-hit notes and views from BYU's second to last practice of spring ball.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake

Major League Baseball in Salt Lake City moved one step close to reality with the announcement of Big League Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Weighs In On Potential Big 12 Expansion