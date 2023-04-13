Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz End Of Season Grades

Apr 13, 2023, 2:34 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have officially wrapped up the 2022-23 campaign, so it’s time to examine how they’ve fared in the four factors of a successful season.

The four factors — youth development, NBA standings, veteran performance, and fun factor — were laid out before the season as a grading system for a team that isn’t quite rebuilding and isn’t competing for a championship.

Here’s how they fared with the regular season in the rearview mirror.

Utah Jazz Final Four Factors Grades

Youth Development: A

Considering the Jazz didn’t draft any of their three rookies, they could have earned a passing grade simply by finding one steady rotation player that could be a part of the team in the future.

Instead, they ended up with one of the league’s top rookies in Walker Kessler, another promising role player in Ochai Agbaji, and a potential rotation piece in Simone Fontecchio.

Kessler is a lock to make the All-Rookie first team, and will keep his role as the team’s starting center entering next season.

The Jazz want him to get stronger, but he’s already proven to be one of the more promising young centers in the league.

Agbaji had a slow start to his rookie year, but finished with a bang appearing in 43 straight games and making 20 consecutive starts.

As a starter Agbaji averaged 13.6 points 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, but struggled with his shooting connecting on only 39 percent of his field goal attempts and 32 percent of his threes.

However, the rookie’s shooting percentages were weighed down heavily by three poor performances to close the season when he was thrust into a high-usage role on a depleted roster.

Before closing the year shooting 3-21 from three, Agbaji had connected on 41 percent of his field goals and  37 percent of his three-point shots in his previous 20 outings.

Fontecchio also showed promise late in the season, averaging 11.2 points and knocking down 26 percent of his three-point attempts over his final 18 appearances.

The Italian rookie knocked down four or more threes in five of his final 18 outings showing he’s got potential as a dangerous floor spacer, he just needs to find better consistency.

Overall, the Jazz have two players that should be considered longterm pieces of the puzzle, and a third that can contribute in the immediate future.

With either Kessler or Agbaji ever be a star? That remains to be seen, but they are NBA players, and that’s a big first step.

NBA Standings: B-

Despite a better-than-expected first season in the rebuild, the Jazz still found a way to land what is likely to be a single-digit lottery pick, finishing the year with the ninth-best odds to win the draft lottery.

For that reason alone, they earn a passing grade.

But, having finished just two wins ahead of the seventh and eighth-seeded teams in the lottery, one has to wonder if the Jazz maximized their lottery odds.

The Jazz clearly need another star to pair with Lauri Markkanen, and the likelihood of finding that player increases the higher they draft.

That isn’t to say they won’t have a little luck and move up in the draft, or that stars can’t be found in the second half of the lottery, but the odds aren’t in their favor.

Now it’s on the Jazz front office and scouting department to find that steal in the draft, and they’ve got their work cut out for them.

Veteran Performance: A

Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star season, which may earn him an All-NBA nod is enough to earn the Jazz a solid A this season.

They have found a legitimate first-option scorer to replace Donovan Mitchell and one who at seven-feet tall might only be scratching the surface of his potential. He’s also under contract for the next two seasons at an incredibly low number and seems like a cultural fit in Utah.

Beyond Markkanen, the Jazz had some high spots and lows.

Finding a high-level rotation player in Kris Dunn after the All-Star break, and locking him up on a minuscule contract through next season is a major victory.

But seeing Collin Sexton miss 34 of the team’s 82 games was a negative.

Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson both had strong seasons, but they’re likely placeholders in the big picture for the roster, and neither improved their stock enough to land the Jazz a future asset at the trade deadline.

Swapping Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley for a nearly unprotected future first-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers, while clearing nearly $45 million from next year’s payroll was an extremely shrewd move.

Otherwise, the veterans performed mostly as expected.

Fun Factor: A-

Though the team finished with the fourth-worst record in the franchise’s last 40 years, there was no lack of entertainment value.

Markkanen’s burst onto the scene earned goodwill for the roster right out of the gate, while Kessler’s and Agbaji’s development throughout the season carried fans’ interest.

The team had a healthy locker room culture largely thanks to veterans like Clarkson and Olynyk who kept the team light but focused through the season.

To top it off, first-year coach Will Hardy showed a knack for leading a team, while also connecting with the fan base on an intimate level.

The last 25 games of the season had some low points, and the number of games missed by the team’s best players slowed the season’s momentum, but overall, it was a good year.

Jazz fans will remember the 2022-23 season as fondly as any over the last 15 seasons, and there’s not much more you can ask for.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Dan Snyder Agrees To $6B Sale Of NFL’s Commanders

A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder for $6 billion.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Weighs In On Potential Big 12 Expansion

What does the head coach of BYU football think about possible expansion in the Big 12?

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

First QB Helmet Designed To Help Reduce Concussions Approved By NFL, NFLPA

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Deputy A.D. Resigns From ISU Following Questionable Work Trip

Former Utah Deputy A.D. resigned from his position at Illinois State after questions were raised about a trip he took with potential donors.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Observations From BYU Football’s Penultimate Spring Practice

Quick-hit notes and views from BYU's second to last practice of spring ball.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Steve Starks Discusses Big League Utah Coalition & MLB In Salt Lake

Major League Baseball in Salt Lake City moved one step close to reality with the announcement of Big League Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah Jazz End Of Season Grades