Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Here’s where money from Salt Lake City parks bonds will go

Apr 13, 2023, 3:33 PM

View of downtown Salt Lake from Liberty Park...

Looking towards downtown Salt Lake City from Liberty Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. New bonds provide $2 million to replace the playground at Liberty Park. (Scott Taylor)

(Scott Taylor)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

 

SALT LAKE CITY — The first tranche of a voter-approved city bond is expected to generate close to $24.7 million toward parks and trails projects across the city, as well as contingency related to the projects, once it’s issued in the coming months.

City leaders and public lands officials are currently hashing out the final details before the Salt Lake City Council approves the sale of the first bond later this year, likely in either June or July. It’ll be the first of a few bond tranches carried out in the coming years after residents approved up to $85 million in general obligation bonds for parks projects in November.

“This is exciting,” said Salt Lake City Council Chairman Darin Mano during a meeting Tuesday, after members of the council received their first major update since last year’s election.

City public lands officials outlined the projects they would like to see funded first. Those are:

  • $9 million toward the construction of the Glendale Regional Park. The park’s first phase is scheduled to open next year.
  • $5 million toward the completion of the Folsom Trail This would fill in a missing gap between 1000 West and the Fisher Mansion, so it connects with the Jordan River Parkway Trail.
  • $3.33 million toward various consultant, engineering and cost overrun fees.
  • $2 million toward a replacement of the playground at Liberty Park.
  • $1.43 million toward filling three project manager and planner positions aimed at speeding up the project process.
  • $1.05 million toward parks, trails, and open spaces across the city. This will be broken into about a dozen parks across all seven council districts, such as Cottonwood Park in District 1, Warm Springs/North Gateway Park in District 3, and Donner Trail Park in District 6.
  • $850,000 toward ongoing efforts to improve Allen Park.
  • $600,000 toward environmental cleanup and rezoning efforts at the Fleet Block green space. Another $600,000 would go toward improvements to the Jordan River Corridor.
  • $500,000 toward repairs to the tennis courts at Fairmont Park.
  • $294,000 toward public art projects.

The council still has time to adjust the projects funded before issuing the first bonds. That said, its members voted unanimously in a straw poll to have city staff go ahead with preparing the bonds to be issued without any changes to the proposal.

If there aren’t any changes, the money toward the Folsom Trail completion and Liberty Park playground replacement represents 100% of the money needed for each project, according to Tom Millar, a planning manager for the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. The remaining projects would receive more funding from future tranches.

This first set of bonds would also represent about 29% of the total obligation bond, added Ben Luedtke, the city’s budget and public policy analyst. The remaining $60.3 million will likely be split into two or three other bond issuances.

He explained that the city is breaking the bond into different segments so the money generated from the bonds goes to projects that are ready to go instead of waiting around to be used for several years.

“This is done to ensure that the city is able to use the funds within a reasonable time, preferably three years or so,” he told members of the City Council in an informational meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The bond issuances are typically repaid over a span of 20 years. He explained that since it’s a general obligation bond, the property tax residents agreed to take on will be limited to only repaying this debt. That tax ends once the bond is paid off.

One other city park stands to benefit from upgrades in the near future, too. Pioneer Park is not listed in the parks bond project; however, Luedtke pointed out to the council that $10 million was recently generated for improvements through a sales tax bond issued late last year. The money from that is “ready to be used” once the project begins.

city website about the project notes that the first construction phase may include “natural plantings, the plaza and event pavilion.” It’s slated to begin as early as this year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Winston Armani/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Kaysville says it could be months before damage is repaired from flooding

Public works explains how runoff caused a massive road collapse in Kaysville and how long it could take to repair.

19 hours ago

West Davis Highway construction...

Katija Stjepovic

I-15 to close overnight for three nights starting Friday

Drivers should plan for closures on Interstate 15 near Centerville this weekend.

19 hours ago

Little Cottonwood Creek slide off...

Shara Park

Sandy City urgently clearing debris to prevent Little Cottonwood Creek flooding

Cities all over the state are preparing for potential flooding. One of the main areas of concern is Little Cottonwood Creek in Sandy.

19 hours ago

(KSL-TV)...

Carter Williams

Effort to send new Utah flag to statewide referendum fails, state says

A bill that creates a new Utah state flag won't go to a future election.

19 hours ago

Sandbags...

Eliza Pace

Millcreek Mayor declares state of local emergency

Millcreek Mayor, Jeff Silvestrini, declared a state of local emergency and called for the help of volunteers Thursday.

19 hours ago

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, ...

Associated Press

Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Here’s where money from Salt Lake City parks bonds will go