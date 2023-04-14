Close
I-15 to close overnight for three nights starting Friday

Apr 13, 2023, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

West Davis Highway construction...

More closures are planned for I-15 in Davis County this weekend. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Drivers should plan for closures on Interstate 15 near Centerville this weekend. The overnight closures will allow crews to place beams that connect I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.

I-15 northbound will close between Parish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington starting Friday at 8 p.m. The road will reopen at 7:30 Saturday morning.

Crews will close the road one more time starting on Sunday at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-15 Closures map

(KSL TV)

“Anytime you have to shut down I-15, that’s a big deal,” John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation said. “But we are doing the work during the nighttime hours when fewer vehicles are out there and on the weekend just so we can provide as little inconvenience as possible.”

Gleason said UDOT accounted for potential weather delays in the original timeline so the project can stay on schedule. Crews do have an eye out for any unexpected flooding.

“We do have flooding up in this area, but it hasn’t really affected the project area just yet,” Gleason said. “We have the retention ponds that are in place – expanded in some areas. Permanent drainage that’s been installed and we feel like we’re in pretty good shape on this one.”

Travelers will likely see heavy delays because of the detours.

Plan ahead and take I-215 to Legacy Parkway. If everything goes as planned, UDOT hopes to have the project completed by the summer of 2024.

