Sandy City urgently clearing debris to prevent Little Cottonwood Creek flooding

Apr 13, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY CITY, Utah — Cities all over the state are preparing for potential flooding. One of the main areas of concern is Little Cottonwood Creek in Sandy.

As of Thursday evening, it was running at 100 cubic feet per second, flood stage is between 700-800 cubic feet per second.

The city is doing everything it can to prepare residents because Little Cottonwood Creek and several others could eventually hit flood stage.

As creeks and rivers rise, there is a growing concern in Sandy.

Ward said, “We have a lot of water, we have a lot of snow, but it’s really the debris.”

Right now, the city is working around the clock clearing drains and culverts to prepare for the runoff.

Thursday the Utah Department of Transportation cleared yet another slide in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Each slide brings the risk of more rocks, trees, and other debris getting carried away in the water.

“We are at the ready, we are monitoring it as we have been every day for weeks,” Monica Zoltanski, Sandy City Mayor said.

Little Cottonwood Creek is one of six waterways flowing into the city and bringing plenty of concern, Zoltanski said.

Wednesday night she met with residents in the Willow Creek area to put them on notice.

“We are on high alert, but were not in a panic mode,” Zoltaniski explained.

The neighborhoods most at risk will start seeing sandbag stations in Quail Hollow.

Many communities are taking a proactive approach to preparedness for possible flooding.

Cities and counties across Utah want to help and are letting residents know that sandbags are available for pickup.

However, most cities are providing “stop and fill” stations. The fill stations will provide sand and bags but they recommend residents bring their own shovels.

“We have some strategic locations that are staged in higher risk flood areas but while every Sandy resident is concerned, not every Sandy resident is going to be affected, not every Sandy resident needs sandbags,” the mayor said.

Ward said preparation is key. “Get the debris out of those channels.”

He added the city is doing what it can – but he needs the help of Sandy residents.

“If you see something, any emergency the 911 center will get it dispatched to our flood crews right away,” Ward said.

Little Cottonwood Creek, Bells Canyon into Dry Fork Creek, Middle Fork & South Fork Dry Creek, Big Willow, and Little Willow Creek are the six creeks of concern right now in Sandy.

The city asked residents in those areas to pay attention and to report any debris that is blocking the water from flowing downstream.

Sandy City has created a landing page for all things flood-related – it shows the flood zone map and a spot to sign up for those emergency alerts. Click here for more information.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

