Former Olympus High Basketball Standout Transfers From BYU To Utah

Apr 13, 2023, 5:58 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Olympus High School standout Alyssa Blanck announced that she’s transferring from BYU and will join the University of Utah women’s basketball program.

Blanck shared the news with a post via her Instagram account on Thursday, April 13.

“a little something new…go utes baby!!” the forward wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alyssa Blanck (@alyssa.blanck)

RELATED STORIES

Before attending BYU, the 6’2″ player was a star player at Olympus High. During her Titans career, Blanck recorded 1,516 points, 915 rebounds, 262 assists, 131 steals, and 24 blocks. Blanck helped the Titans win regional titles in 2021 and 2022.

The Holladay, Utah native signed with the Cougars in November 2021.

Blanck played in one contest for BYU during the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Cougars finished with a 16-17 overall record, including 9-9 in West Coast Conference action. In the postseason, BYU fell to Rice in the opening round of the women’s NIT. It was BYU’s final season as a member of the WCC.

Blanck is joining a Utah program that finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 26-4 record, including 15-3 in the Pac-12 Conference. Utah won the Pac-12 regular season title for the first time in program history. The Utes reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before falling to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers.

Utah was ranked No. 8 in the country in the final Coaches Poll.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

