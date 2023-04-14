Close
QB Coach John Beck: ‘Good Things In Store’ For Jets’ Zach Wilson

Apr 13, 2023, 8:28 PM

Zach-Wilson-New-York-Jets-NFL

SALT LAKE CITY – Professional quarterback coach John Beck believes that “good things are in store” for former BYU Cougars and current New York Jets QB Zach Wilson.

The former BYU and NFL quarterback spoke about Wilson and the Jets during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, April 12.

Beck, who works as a coach for 3DQB in Southern California, has coached Wilson on his journey from BYU to the NFL. During Wilson’s rookie season with New York, the Jets brought Beck onto Robert Saleh’s coaching staff to assist Wilson through some initial struggles.

Eisen, an NFL Network host, and Jets fan, asked Beck to detail what went wrong for the fellow former BYU signal-caller and the Jets the past two seasons.

“A lot of reasons,” Beck highlighted.

The coach mentioned that multiple factors play into a quarterback’s success. Beck was complimentary of Saleh and the Jets and focused his answer on things “within Zach’s control.”

Many NFL critics have criticized Wilson for missing what could be characterized as layups or easy throws.

There were throws that even he knowsI gotta be able to make those throws, I gotta be able to do that,’” Beck said of Wilson’s inaccuracy.

Later in the conversation, the QB coach touched on the Jets bringing in Aaron Rodgers via a trade with the Green Bay Packers and what the veteran’s presence might do for Wilson.

Beck talked about the attention in New York moving off Wilson and onto Rodgers. He said that will although Wilson the opportunity to “put some blinders and just work.” Like NFL greats Steve Young and Drew Brees, Beck believes that Wilson can turn the challenges of his first two seasons into a success story.

“Zach’s extremely talented. He’s very passionate. Those things will never change about the kid. I love the way he works,” Beck said.I believe in that dude a lot and I think that there’s good things in store for him.”

To hear Beck’s entire conversation with Eisen, check out the video player above.

About John Beck

Beck played quarterback at BYU from 2003-06.

After his college career, the Miami Dolphins selected the former Cougar with the No. 40 overall pick during the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

During his NFL career, Beck was a member of the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Houston Texans. He retired from professional football in 2015.

Beck threw for 1,417 yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 58.6 percent completion rate during nine games played in the NFL, including seven starts.

He currently works as a quarterback coach at 3DQB in Huntington Beach, California. Beck has trained and worked with some of the NFL’s top draft prospects and current quarterbacks.

Some clients of 3DQB include Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees, and Jared Goff.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the quarterback’s rookie season, Wilson missed four games due to a knee injury. He finished the year throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

Before his second season, the former BYU star underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time. After a month on the sidelines, Wilson returned to action for a couple of contests before he was benched again.

RELATED: Report: Jets Don’t Plan To Shop Former BYU QB Zach Wilson In Offseason

Wilson finished the 2022 season having thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

During his two seasons in the league, Wilson has passed for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

