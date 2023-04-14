KSLSPORTS FEED
Utah, Oklahoma Join LSU, Florida For Saturday’s Gymnastics Finals
Apr 13, 2023, 9:12 PM
FORT WORTH, TX – Only four could advance from a field of eight. Florida and LSU stamped their tickets earlier in the day before Utah and Oklahoma earned their way into Saturday’s college gymnastics finals in the evening.
Utah earned the top score of either session with a 198.2250, jumping Oklahoma last minute after Maile O’Keefe earned a perfect 10 on beam, and Grace McCallum wrapped up the rotation with a 9.9250. The Sooners finished second overall on the day with a 198.1625.
Florida had the third highest score with a 197.4750 and LSU with a 197.400.
Utah competes in the “Four on the Floor” Final, on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the meet live on ABC as the Red Rocks hope to end a 28 year title drought.
Good things come in threes (& fours) 🤭
For the 3rd year in a row the Red Rocks have advanced to the 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!#trUSt | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/DkWYJzKrYL
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023
Rotation One: Utah Floor, UK Vault, OU Bars, UCLA Beam
Maile O’Keefe scores a 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 9.95 to end the rotation!! 👊
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/Gh6jmhnKMZ pic.twitter.com/shCnsP6IoZ
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023
Abby Brenner: 9.8875
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900
Abby Paulson: 9.8375
Makenna Smith: 9.8750
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.8875
Maile O’Keefe: 9.950
Utah Floor: 49.500
UK Vault: 49.3125
OU Bars: 49.4875
UCLA Beam: 49.5125
Rotation Two: Utah Vault, UK Bars, OU Beam, UCLA Floor
Makenna Smith leads us on vault with a 9.90 at her first NCAA Championships 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EfteIz5EPg
— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023
Maile O’Keefe: 9.8625
Abby Brenner: 9.8500
Jillian Hoffman: 9.8750
Makenna Smith: 9.900
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.8750
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.8375
Utah Total: 98.8625
Utah Vault: 49.3625
UK Total: 98.4375
UK Bars: 49.1250
OU Total: 99.0375
OU Beam: 49.5500
UCLA Total: 99.2250
UCLA Floor: 49.7125
Rotation Three: Utah Bars, UK Beam, OU Floor, UCLA Vault
Welcome back, Baby Bird. Welcome back. https://t.co/9vOty1ECa8
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 14, 2023
Amelie Morgan: 9.8125
Abby Brenner: 9.9375
Sage Thompson: 9.9125
Maile O’Keefe: 9.9500
Cristal Isa: 9.9250
Grace McCallum: 9.9500
Utah Total: 148.5375
Utah Bars: 49.6750
UK Total: 147.8500
UK Beam: 49.4125
OU Total: 148.7000
OU Floor: 49.6625
UCLA Total: 148.4000
UCLA Vault: 49.1750
Rotation Four: Utah Beam, UK Floor, OU Vault, UCLA Bars
Utah advances after answering Jordan Chiles’ 10 with a Maile O’Keefe 10. What Grace does doesn’t matter.#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 14, 2023
Amelie Morgan: 9.8875
Abby Paulson: 9.8500
Kara Eaker: 9.9125
Cristal Isa: 9.9625
Maile O’Keefe: 10.00
Grace McCallum: 9.9250
Utah Final: 198.2250
Utah Beam: 49.6875
UK Final: 197.1250
UK Floor: 49.2750
OU Final: 198.1625
OU Vault: 49.4625
UCLA Final: 197.9125
UCLA Bars: 49.5125
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports
