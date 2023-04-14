Utah, Oklahoma Join LSU, Florida For Saturday’s Gymnastics Finals

FORT WORTH, TX – Only four could advance from a field of eight. Florida and LSU stamped their tickets earlier in the day before Utah and Oklahoma earned their way into Saturday’s college gymnastics finals in the evening.

Utah earned the top score of either session with a 198.2250, jumping Oklahoma last minute after Maile O’Keefe earned a perfect 10 on beam, and Grace McCallum wrapped up the rotation with a 9.9250. The Sooners finished second overall on the day with a 198.1625.

Florida had the third highest score with a 197.4750 and LSU with a 197.400.

Utah competes in the “Four on the Floor” Final, on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the meet live on ABC as the Red Rocks hope to end a 28 year title drought.

Good things come in threes (& fours) 🤭 For the 3rd year in a row the Red Rocks have advanced to the 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!#trUSt | #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/DkWYJzKrYL — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023

Rotation One: Utah Floor, UK Vault, OU Bars, UCLA Beam

Maile O’Keefe scores a 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 9.95 to end the rotation!! 👊 📺 ESPN2

📲 https://t.co/Gh6jmhnKMZ pic.twitter.com/shCnsP6IoZ — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023

Abby Brenner: 9.8875

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.900

Abby Paulson: 9.8375

Makenna Smith: 9.8750

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.8875

Maile O’Keefe: 9.950

Utah Floor: 49.500

UK Vault: 49.3125

OU Bars: 49.4875

UCLA Beam: 49.5125

Rotation Two: Utah Vault, UK Bars, OU Beam, UCLA Floor

Makenna Smith leads us on vault with a 9.90 at her first NCAA Championships 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EfteIz5EPg — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023

Maile O’Keefe: 9.8625

Abby Brenner: 9.8500

Jillian Hoffman: 9.8750

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.8750

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.8375

Utah Total: 98.8625

Utah Vault: 49.3625

UK Total: 98.4375

UK Bars: 49.1250

OU Total: 99.0375

OU Beam: 49.5500

UCLA Total: 99.2250

UCLA Floor: 49.7125

Rotation Three: Utah Bars, UK Beam, OU Floor, UCLA Vault

Welcome back, Baby Bird. Welcome back. https://t.co/9vOty1ECa8 — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 14, 2023

Amelie Morgan: 9.8125

Abby Brenner: 9.9375

Sage Thompson: 9.9125

Maile O’Keefe: 9.9500

Cristal Isa: 9.9250

Grace McCallum: 9.9500

Utah Total: 148.5375

Utah Bars: 49.6750

UK Total: 147.8500

UK Beam: 49.4125

OU Total: 148.7000

OU Floor: 49.6625

UCLA Total: 148.4000

UCLA Vault: 49.1750

Rotation Four: Utah Beam, UK Floor, OU Vault, UCLA Bars

Utah advances after answering Jordan Chiles’ 10 with a Maile O’Keefe 10. What Grace does doesn’t matter.#GoUtes #UteProud #trUSt — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) April 14, 2023

Amelie Morgan: 9.8875

Abby Paulson: 9.8500

Kara Eaker: 9.9125

Cristal Isa: 9.9625

Maile O’Keefe: 10.00

Grace McCallum: 9.9250

Utah Final: 198.2250

Utah Beam: 49.6875

UK Final: 197.1250

UK Floor: 49.2750

OU Final: 198.1625

OU Vault: 49.4625

UCLA Final: 197.9125

UCLA Bars: 49.5125

