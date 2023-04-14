LOCAL NEWS
Grand jury indicts former gymnastics coach accused of hiding camera in bathroom
Apr 13, 2023, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm
(KSL TV)
WOODS CROSS, Utah — The owner of a Woods Cross gymnastics business who was previously arrested in Utah, now faces federal charges.
The 33-year-old coach, Adam Richard Jacobs, has been charged federally for one count of Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Man in custody, accused of filming children in the bathroom of his gymnastics business
Jacobs has no previous criminal history.
