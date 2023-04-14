Grand jury indicts former gymnastics coach accused of hiding camera in bathroom

WOODS CROSS, Utah — The owner of a Woods Cross gymnastics business who was previously arrested in Utah, now faces federal charges.

The 33-year-old coach, Adam Richard Jacobs, has been charged federally for one count of Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Charging documents from the U.S. District Court states Jacobs knowingly transported an individual under 18, with the intent to engage in sexual activity or prostitution.

The former gymnastics coach and owner of USA Gymnastics world was arrested in March and previously charged with 10 counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment concealed or disguised, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Police said Jacobs hid a camera in the bathroom of his business, which was later located by an employee and turned over to police.

Jacobs has no previous criminal history.

Jacobs is scheduled for his initial court appearance Friday morning at 9 a.m. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.